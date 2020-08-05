NEW GT RADIAL ADVENTURO ATX ALL-TERRAIN TIRE DELIVERS EXCELLENT BALANCE OF ON AND OFF ROAD PERFORMANCE
Several of the new GT Radial Adventuro ATX tire sizes are manufactured in America at the company's South Carolina plant.RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, USA, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new GT Radial Adventuro ATX all-terrain tire provides pickup truck and SUV owners with aggressive looks and balanced on and off-road performance. With a Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) rating, the ATX also delivers improved performance in winter conditions.
Several of the line’s most popular sizes are made in the USA at the company’s plant in Richburg, South Carolina. The “3PMS” rated tire is backed by a 50,000-mile limited tread wear warranty (P-metric sizes only) and a 30 Day Test Drive satisfaction guarantee for consumers.
Nine P-metric sizes are currently available with more sizes on the way. By the end of the year, a total of 27 P-metric and LT sizes will be available in 15, 16, 17, 18 and 20-inch rim diameters. The full line will cover 74% of the North American AT market.
“We’re proud to bring more new products to the market that showcase our American engineering and high-quality American manufacturing at our plant in South Carolina,” said Thomas Okihisa, director of marketing.
Features and benefits include:
• Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) rating for improved snow traction over a standard all-season rated tire.
• Sidewall Cleats for additional grip in deep soil and on loose surfaces.
• Interlocked center rib for dependable on-road handling and stability.
• Wide shoulder channels for improved performance on wet roads.
• Stair Step grooves for enhanced off-road traction.
About GT Radial
GT Radial tires have been rolling on American roads for 27 years now. During that time, millions of US drivers have come to appreciate the quality and value of GT Radial passenger, light truck, ultra-high performance, winter and specialty trailer tires.
Some of GT Radial tires sold in North America are “American engineered” at the company’s technical center in Richburg, SC. A significant portion of the GT Radial tires sold in the US and Canada are manufactured at the Giti plant in Richburg. Beginning operations in 2017, the plant is one of the world’s most advanced tire manufacturing facilities.
GT Radial tires are sold by a comprehensive network of independent tire dealers across North America. For additional GT Radial information, visit www.gtradial.com.
About Giti Tire (pronounced “G-T” tire)
The GT Radial brand is manufactured and marketed by Giti Tire, one of the largest tire companies in the world. Giti Tire Group, (headquartered in Singapore) has been in the tire business since 1951.
Giti Tire operates eight manufacturing plants and produces a broad range of tire products, serving major original equipment vehicle manufacturers, auto-service outlets, tire dealers and consumers in more than 130 countries worldwide.
Giti Tire (USA) Ltd., based in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, is the sales, marketing, and distribution company for GT Radial in North America. For more information on the company, please visit https://giti.com/
