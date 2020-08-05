EDRM Announces Pandemic Job Search Workshop

EDRM Logo

We need to evolve how we approach our careers with a strategic short- and long-term mindset to prepare us for the future of recruiting and the job search.” — Laureen Kautt, managing director/principal coach ,Volitionary Movement, LLC

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce its new EDRM Job Search Workshop with legal tech expert recruiter, Laureen Kautt. For the next 3 months, EDRM will offer informative webinars, supplemented by a biweekly virtual job search workshop, to support those impacted by the first and now second wave of pandemic layoffs.

EDRM will provide a much-requested structured approach to job seeking in these challenging times, including resume reviews, social media makeovers and interview preparation.

“Kaylee Walstad and I have been working one on one with job seekers throughout our careers,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist, EDRM. “The generosity of Laureen allows us to scale to serve the tsunami of needs facing our global community today.”

“The corporate climate has changed dramatically over the last six months. Everything is evolving. The human need for certainty is being challenged by the hour,” said Laureen Kautt, managing director/principal coach at Volitionary Movement, LLC. “We need to evolve how we approach our careers with a strategic short- and long-term mindset to prepare us for the future of recruiting and the job search.”

The focused job search workshops supplement the weekly EDRM general support calls, now in their 22nd week, and its EDRMHUB.COM, a job openings and resume board, directory and events listing. During the pandemic, all job-related services are complimentary for the EDRM global community, which is comprised of the most knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals contributing to enhanced e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

The EDRM Job Search Workshop is available to job seekers in the e-discovery, privacy, security, information governance, IT and compliance areas specifically. EDRM’s global community is comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers in 113 countries spanning six continents.

To register for the first job search workshop on August 6 at 1 p.m. EDT, please click here. The monthly webinars will be available on demand and will provide a link to the biweekly live workshops, with a focus on those in attendance.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

