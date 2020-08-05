IRI Announces Virtual Supply Chain Summit Event For September
Month-Long Event to Feature Content on Product Innovation, DEI, Leadership, 2020 Election and More
We created a month-long program, provided a unique member pricing model to incentivize widespread participation, and assembled content that features fundamental and top-of-mind industry topics”WASHINGTON, D.C., US, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) announced today that it will host a four-week virtual supply chain summit featuring sessions on industry advocacy, operations and technology, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), product development and marketing, leadership, and more.
As the leading association for the entire supply chain of insured retirement strategies — insurers, broker-dealers, asset managers and solution providers — IRI is uniquely positioned to offer a holistic perspective on industry challenges and opportunities.
“We are offering our members and the industry a valuable opportunity to gather but in a safe and healthy way,” said Wayne Chopus, IRI President and CEO. “We created a month-long program, provided a unique member pricing model to incentivize widespread participation, and assembled content that features fundamental and top-of-mind industry topics.”
With the shift to a virtual format, IRI took the opportunity to give organizations new options for participating including an enterprise pricing model that offers access to many more employees. Individual registrations also are available and open to members and non-members, including financial advisors.
Each Wednesday in September beginning September 9, IRI will offer three 45-minute sessions covering topics such as product innovation, a discussion of industry DEI efforts, the 2020 election, progress on advancing digital solutions throughout the annuity life cycle, a look ahead at the implementation and coordination of federal and state best interest regulations, and a CEO panel on leadership in times of disruption, among others. Several IRI committees will host virtual sessions to provide more opportunities for member interaction, discussion, and decision-making.
“Our world, our nation and our industry will continue to face challenges to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic whether in the workplace or at home,” Chopus said. “Our industry is meeting those challenges and is continuing to offer valuable products and services to help consumers plan for a financially secure retirement. Providing our members with opportunities to discuss important issues and collaborate on solutions strengthens our industry and improves the ability to serve consumers.”
To register for the conference and to view the agenda, visit www.IRIvirtualevents.com.
