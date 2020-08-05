Global Cellular IoT Modules Market Type, Application, Specification, Technology and Forecast to 2025

“Cellular IoT Modules - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Overview

The Cellular IoT Market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is expected to register a CAGR of 23% over the forecast period, 2020-2025.The presence of fast growing nations, rising adoption of advanced technologies and increasing number of connected devices are some of the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the growth of cellular IoT in the world. Rise in digitalization and automation among industries across diverse verticals, such as manufacturing, automotive, and energy & utilities are the key factors expected to drive the global cellular IoT market growth. In addition, rise in demand for extended network coverage, growth in inclination toward business expansion beyond mobile broadband, and need to accommodate large number of connected devices among businesses across the globe are some of the other major factors expected to propel the growth of the cellular IoT market. Rising adoption of IoT in automotive industry, commercialization of 5G, and emergence of Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) and Long Term Evolution for Machines (LTE-M) are some of the aspects which are projected to assist the players operating in the cellular IoT market. The rising demand of end-to-end security like strong device-level access and authentication, encrypted data transport etc. are driving the global cellular IoT market as cellular IoT solutions delivers the robust infrastructure which help companies to minimize risk and maximize uptime. Coronavirus outbreak and its impacts are likely to slowdown cellular IoT investment and deployments as well as extend timelines for cellular IoT market growth in many sectors.However, there may be some opportunities for cellular IoT to shine as with major disruptions in global healthcare and supply chains, governments, hospitals, insurers, and logistics providers are having to react quickly and rethink how a more connected world could help better address the current crisis and avert or mitigate future ones.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cellular IoT Modules, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cellular IoT Modules market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cellular IoT Modules companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cat M1

Cat NB1

GPRS

Cat NB2

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Smart Home Appliances

Automobile

Industrial Control

Consumer Electronics

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Murata

Pycom

u-blox AG

Fibocom

Gemalto

Digi

Neowa

GosuncnWelink

Nordic Semiconductor

Multi-Tech Systems Inc

SIMCom

Telit Communications

Quectel

Shanghai Yuge Information Technology

Sercomm

Sierra Wireless

Sequans Communications

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

