Global Cellular IoT Modules Market Type, Application, Specification, Technology and Forecast to 2025
Summary:
Overview
The Cellular IoT Market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is expected to register a CAGR of 23% over the forecast period, 2020-2025.The presence of fast growing nations, rising adoption of advanced technologies and increasing number of connected devices are some of the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the growth of cellular IoT in the world. Rise in digitalization and automation among industries across diverse verticals, such as manufacturing, automotive, and energy & utilities are the key factors expected to drive the global cellular IoT market growth. In addition, rise in demand for extended network coverage, growth in inclination toward business expansion beyond mobile broadband, and need to accommodate large number of connected devices among businesses across the globe are some of the other major factors expected to propel the growth of the cellular IoT market. Rising adoption of IoT in automotive industry, commercialization of 5G, and emergence of Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) and Long Term Evolution for Machines (LTE-M) are some of the aspects which are projected to assist the players operating in the cellular IoT market. The rising demand of end-to-end security like strong device-level access and authentication, encrypted data transport etc. are driving the global cellular IoT market as cellular IoT solutions delivers the robust infrastructure which help companies to minimize risk and maximize uptime. Coronavirus outbreak and its impacts are likely to slowdown cellular IoT investment and deployments as well as extend timelines for cellular IoT market growth in many sectors.However, there may be some opportunities for cellular IoT to shine as with major disruptions in global healthcare and supply chains, governments, hospitals, insurers, and logistics providers are having to react quickly and rethink how a more connected world could help better address the current crisis and avert or mitigate future ones.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cellular IoT Modules, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cellular IoT Modules market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cellular IoT Modules companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Cat M1
Cat NB1
GPRS
Cat NB2
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Smart Home Appliances
Automobile
Industrial Control
Consumer Electronics
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Murata
Pycom
u-blox AG
Fibocom
Gemalto
Digi
Neowa
GosuncnWelink
Nordic Semiconductor
Multi-Tech Systems Inc
SIMCom
Telit Communications
Quectel
Shanghai Yuge Information Technology
Sercomm
Sierra Wireless
Sequans Communications
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
