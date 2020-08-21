GetBlock Launches a Service That Provides Fast and Secure Access to Blockchain Nodes
GetBlock.io is a newly launched platform, a free solution to access full nodes of the most popular cryptocurrencies.TAUNUSSTEIN, GERMANY, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GetBlock.io is a service that provides connection for the major cryptocurrencies’ nodes. They support such tools like JSON-RPC, REST, and WebSockets, which facilitates direct synchronization with the blockchain. There is no need to run a node yourself, the platform allows its customers to connect to a blockchain via a full node without having to pay a fee.
For those who want to launch their own wallet, cryptocurrency exchange, or Explorer, GetBlock is ready to offer its top-notch technology, specially designed tools and non-stop working servers located in Germany.
The company is constantly developing and adding new nodes; on the contrary, the connection always stays put — fast, at a speed of 1 GB/sec, and secure, under 24/7 surveillance. All nodes have an open API and are available for connection.
A free API key guarantees direct interaction with a blockchain — all the provided nodes will be integrated to the project within seconds, while GetBlock takes full care of its stability and reliable work.
At the moment GetBlock supports nodes for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Particl (PART), Lbry (LBC), DogeCoin (DOGE), ZCoin (ZXC), Verge (XVG), Groestlcoin (GRS), DigiByte (DGB), Dash (DASH), Reddcoin (RDD), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Horizen (ZEN), Decred (DCR), Zcash (ZEC), Bytecoin (BCN), Loki Network (LOKI), Rsk (RSK), and Obyte (GBYTE).
This service is quite suitable for young entrepreneurs and beginners, as well as for crypto developers and blockchain users, for all those who have neither time nor resources to run their own full node.
The platform allows its customers to stay focused on their projects and development, it needs not more than a few clicks to connect one or merge several nodes in one place. For example, if the service is integrated to one’s crypto wallet project, it will receive access to all of the available currencies without the labor-intensive process of launching and maintaining all the corresponding nodes.
The interaction with blockchains has never been that instant and simple! In order to get started with GetBlock, clients of the platform have to fill in the form on the website and get their personal API key.
