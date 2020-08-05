Mocha Tribe LLC Launches Fundable Campaign for Convenient Online Coffee Subscription

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mocha Tribe LLC is creating a first-of-its-kind coffee subscription service, along with an associated online community. They're using the crowdfunding platform Fundable in hopes of meeting their goal of $750,000 by October 31st. They're doing this through a combination of both rewards and equity shares in their company and innovative product.

Mocha Tribe provides its users with a carefully curated subscription box of high-quality Regular or CBD coffee. These bundles are delivered on a regular basis — between 1-12 months based on user preference — to the subscriber's doorstep, saving coffee lovers time, money, and effort.

The average cost of a cup of coffee is rising all the time, and many live in areas where coffee shops are generally inaccessible. Every box is handpicked for each individual customer, taking into consideration the coffee type, size, and flavors they prefer. Potential contents include single serve, bagged beans, ready to drink, and instant coffee, as well as CBD coffee and tea. Mocha Tribe's coffee subscription gives users the quality, variety, and convenience that most coffee shops are unable to provide.

Mocha Tribe’s unique vision comes from its founder Mukund Komanduri and marketing and business strategist Attila Toth-Bathori. Their mutual love for coffee, the coffee lover community, and the coffee shop atmosphere inspired them to make an accessible all-in-one service. They conducted countless interviews to ensure they had a great idea, and they received positive feedback every time. Mocha Tribe's early efforts have resulted in significant media attention from several outlets, including The New York Times, ABC, FOX, and NBC.

Founder Komanduri is also a music producer, which has become an essential component of Mocha Tribe's weekly "Tribe Sessions." These online sessions feature up-and-coming singer-songwriters, creating a coffee shop atmosphere for users from the comfort of their own homes. These sessions and their fresh social media content are important parts of the unique digital ecosystem Mocha Tribe is building with its users.

This will be the go-to service for busy millennials across the country, and Mocha Tribe is ready to get started as soon as possible. A significant amount of work has already been taken care of, including mockup branding and product design. The first line of products is ready to be ordered, which means this young company can start making sales as soon as they reach their funding goal. They're offering convertible equity to those interested in making a contribution and being a part of this forward-thinking company.