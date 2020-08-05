Paramount Miami Worldcenter: First U.S. Residential Skyscraper to Debut & Deploy World’s Only Proven COVID-Killing Robot

Paramount Miami Worldcenter Spa Reception Area Disinfected by COVID-Killing Xenex LightStrike UV Ray Robot (Bryan Glazer: World Satellite Television News) Paramount Miami Worldcenter Elevator Disinfected by COVID-Killing Xenex LightStrike UV Ray Robot ( Bryan Glazer: World Satellite Television News) Paramount Miami Penthouse Bedroom Disinfected by COVID-Killing Xenex Light Strike UV Ray Robot (Bryan Glazer: World Satellite Television News)

People want to live in a disease-conscious environment and we are the first residential building in America to address that issue by offering COVID-Killing Robotic technology.” — Daniel Kodsi, CEO-Developer, Paramount Miami Worldcenter

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Paramount Miami Worldcenter, America’s most-futuristic luxury tower, is the first residential skyscraper in the U.S. to debut and deploy the world’s most-advanced COVID-Killing Robot to disinfect the building’s public areas and private residences.

Paramount will deploy the Xenex LightStrike Robot, the world’s first and only ultraviolet (UV) room disinfection technology, which, according to dozens of medical and scientific studies, is proven to destroy SARS-Co-V-2. It is the virus that causes COVID-19.

The 700-foot, 60-story, $600-million Paramount is the soaring signature superstructure of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter. It is currently America’s largest urban-core construction project and the nation’s second-largest real estate development, which is dubbed, “The City of the Future.”

Paramount features the world’s largest urban resort-style deck, the most-advanced outdoor LED animation system and America’s first Jetsons-style Flying Car Skyport.

And, now, Paramount is the first residential building in the nation to be disinfected by the LightStrike Robot.

LightStrike Robot Studies

LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots are used in hundreds of healthcare facilities, including the Mayo Clinic, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and dozens of Veterans Affairs hospitals.

The robot was tested against SARS-CoV-2 at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute. It is one of only 10 Bio Safety Level 4 Labs in North America. Scientists there concluded that LightStrike achieved a 99.99% level of disinfection during a two-minute treatment.

LightStrike Technology

LightStrike’s intense, pulsating bursts of xenon UV light are not only proven to destroy the virus that causes COVID-19; but its robotic disinfection system also deactivates C.diff, Ebola, MRSA, SARS and other viruses and pathogens, according to an array of peer-reviewed studies published by major universities and hospitals.

Miami Hot Spot

Miami is one of the most coronavirus-impacted cities in the U.S. It is also one of the world’s most-competitive and high-value real estate markets, where developers are now vying to offer anti-COVID features.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created demand for a new disease-conscious lifestyle,” says Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See). “Buyers and residents consider disinfecting technologies essential and we are the first residential building in America to address that issue by offering this technology.”

Paramount Miami Worldcenter LightStrike Pilot Program

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the only residential tower in the world chosen to participate in a 30-day pilot program to evaluate the efficacy, efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the LightStrike Robot in an actual long-term living environment.

Phase One of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter LightStrike Robot Pilot Program is focusing on the building’s public areas and a select number of its 549 luxury high-rise homes, according to Kodsi.

He explains, “The primary public areas include the 5,700 SQF spa & fitness center, game room, kids’ playroom, indoor basketball and racquetball courts, the elevators and restrooms.”

Phase Two disinfection will include high-rise homes, as requested by Paramount residents.

World’s First COVID-Conscious Skyscraper

At the August 6th “presser,” Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s CEO-Developer, Daniel Kodsi and OneWorld Properties CEO, Peggy Olin, will also unveil plans to build the World’s First COVID-Conscious hotel, residential and medical center skyscraper.

The Legacy at Miami Worldcenter is being designed to treat and protect people during future health emergencies and will feature a fleet of LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots.

▪ Made-in-the USA: San Antonio, Texas.

▪ Robot costs $125,000.

▪ Equates to cost of approximately $100 per day over 37-month period.

▪ Hospitals report disinfecting as many as 60-rooms per day with single robot.

▪ Equates to cost of about $3 per room.

▪ Robot emits bursts of brilliant, broad spectrum UV light.

▪ Destroys viruses and bacteria that can remain in room, even after liquid disinfectant cleaning.

▪ Different pathogens are susceptible to UV light at different wavelengths.

▪ Broad spectrum UV light Destroys molecular structures and cell walls of viruses, bacteria, germs.

▪ Average bedroom requires two, two-minute disinfection cycles (one on each side of the bed).

▪ Average bathroom requires Additional two-minute treatment.

▪ LightStrike’s rays destroy micro-organisms on high-touch surfaces.

▪ Does not cause damage to equipment, surface materials, furniture, clothing and other items.

▪ It has been safely operated for more than 23 million cycles.

▪ No chemical residues or toxic fumes.

▪ Currently in-use at more than 650 healthcare facilities, food processing plants, and government buildings.

More About World’s First COVID-Conscious Skyscraper.

The 55-story, $500-million Legacy Hotel & Residences at Miami Worldcenter will feature 241 hotel rooms, 287 MicroLuxe residential units and a state-of-the-art $60-million, 100,000 square foot medical center.

“Legacy, which will be built across the street from Paramount, will be a full-service facility for guests and residents to shelter-in-place,” says Kodsi.

“The entire tower will be built with touch-less technologies, antimicrobial materials, hospital-grade air purification and filtration systems throughout all areas, and, Legacy will be equipped with a fleet of LightStrike UV robots,” says Kodsi. “High-tech medical and sanitary amenities and services are part of what is quickly-evolving into the new-norm.”

“In regards to Legacy, what we are building will allow the hotel and residences to remain fully operational in the event of a future pandemic,” explains Kodsi.

He continues, “We designed Legacy so residents and guests will have direct access to a team of physicians and healthcare professionals, an imaging center, diagnostic lab, pharmacy, food services, and more.”

At Legacy, in the event of illness, medical help is an elevator ride away. People can be conveniently treated and quarantined, if necessary. Most importantly, they can be close to family and loved ones staying in the building, according to Kodsi.

Legacy Health Highlights

▪ Medically-Equipped Hotel Rooms for Post-Surgical Patients.

▪ First-of-its-kind Diagnostic Suite for Preemptive Testing & Health Evaluations.

▪ Surgery Rooms.

▪ MRI, CT Scans, Mammography, X-Ray and Ultrasound Imaging.

▪ On-Site Pharmacy & Dispensary.

▪ On-Site Laboratory for Speedy Results.

▪ On-Site & On-Call Physicians, Nurses, Technicians, Nutritionists, Therapists, and More.

