TORON Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change, Symbol Change, And Reverse Stock Split
August 5th, 2020 07:00AM ET | Source: Toron Inc.
Toron Inc. (OTCPK: TRON) (“Toron” or the “Company”), today announced that it has completed several significant corporate milestones.
Toron is focused on providing disruptive technology for micro payments and mobile device online gaming, telecommunications and fintech services creating hi tech solutions, developing applications and forming distribution partnerships for strategic growth of owned and partner brands with distribution in the market globally.
The Company announced today that FINRA has finished processing the Company’s application to move forward with certain corporate actions, and confirmed a corporate name change to All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. The Company changed its name in the State of Nevada, with a Certificate of Amendment filed on January 12, 2020. The Company will commence using its new name immediately.
Further, the Company announced a change in its trading symbol. The new trading symbol will become OTCPK: ATMH which the company feels more appropriately reflects the activities of the business – ‘All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.™’. For the next 20 business days (starting August 6, 2020), the trading symbol will temporarily be TROND, then will begin trading under the new ticker symbol, ATMH.
Additionally, the Company announced a 1:200 reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock. The reverse stock split will become effective August 6, 2020 (the “Effective Date”). The company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on August 6, 2020 under the trading symbol “TROND”. The new CUSIP number following the reverse split will be 016691107.
Every 200 shares of the Company’s current issued and outstanding common stock will automatically be converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, with no change in par value per share. Stockholders are not required to take any action; no fractional shares will be issued following the reverse split. Stockholders holding fractional shares as a result of the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the next whole share.
“We are pleased to continue delivering on our commitments to shareholders and the marketplace. Our customers, as well as our stockholders, win; with agreements in place, we’re proud to announce that products, deliveries, services and partnerships, have started to progress forward,” stated CFO Massimo Travagli.
“Completing these corporate actions enable us to strengthen the brand of our company for current and future potential customers, while putting our stock in a better position to attract investment within the investment community. We look forward to announcing our third quarter financials in the near future and focusing on a strong finish for the year.”
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Toron’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for Toron’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding Toron’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond Toron’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies.
For Further Information:
email:investors@atma-inc.us
Company Telephone: (888) 350-4660 Ext. 8
Company New Website coming : https://atma-inc.us
Company New Email: inquiries@atma-inc.us
Massimo Meneghello, President
Massimo Travagli
Toron Inc.
+1 888-350-4661
