Bervann Leads $500M Investor Coalition for cross-border acquisitions in Media and Technology
The firm rallies its global ecosystem of investors around strategic co-investments in light assets.
A careful diversification of asset allocation alongside other investors with aligned interests is an intelligent path as strategic alliances in risk sharing & mitigation situations always win the bet.”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Where are we now? After closing 2019 with nearly $90 trillion AUM, the world finds itself on the fence as most investors scratch their core with the ultimate questions: Where to park their assets; How to mitigate risks; Who to trust with their money; How to shift from pre-pandemic habits...
— Val Nzhie, Chief Investment Officer, Bervann
"At Bervann, we have built a robust ecosystem of investors from around the world, serving as a trusted platform for friends and partners to feed off one another especially in challenging times like these. The era of Solo Hero is over, the idea that a chief investment officer would try to act as the smartest player in the room is just synonymous with irresponsibility to his/her investors. In times of critical uncertainty, a careful diversification of asset allocation alongside other investors with aligned interests is an intelligent path as strategic alliances in risk sharing and mitigation situations always win the bet", said Val Nzhie, Chief Investment Officer at Bervann.
Due to the pandemic, the world drastically shifted to a Tech-enabled way of life. The media consumption is seeing an exploded growth. The technology and media are among the shortlisted industries that can pass thorough digital and remote due diligence.
Unfortunately, due to liquidity shortage, inability to repurpose or lack of strategic relationships for cross-border expansion, several tech and media companies with disruptive thesis have already gone out of business and many more are to follow in the next 12-18 months.
Bervann sees here a tremendous opportunity; Halting plays in hard assets, the firm spearheads an Investor Coalition consisting of limited partners and direct investors from the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Australia, ASIA and North America to partially or fully acquire tech and media companies with high growth potential.
The coalition targets disruptive opportunities with a global appeal in Technology and Media. The buy side alliance engages with companies offering attractive valuations and flexible terms. Additionally, Bervann actively seeks companies with unique value proposition able to leverage its extensive Rolodex to accelerate their global growth and shorten the exit horizon.
On August 18 - 19, 2020 the firm hosts the Bervann Global Investors Forum, an Invitation-Only Virtual Event rallying chief investment officers of Large Family Offices, Private Equity, Venture Capital and Institutional Investors to tackle the market's most attractive opportunities at the best available terms. An Exclusive Gathering of Limited Partners and Direct Investors showcasing a Guest Keynote Speaker from one of the largest US families, and several One-on-One meetings for capital introduction or strategic co-investment.
The event splits in 2 days:
Monday August 18, 2020
8pm - 10pm EST
Limited Partners and Direct Investors from ASIA and AUSTRALIA;
Tuesday August 19, 2020
1pm - 4pm EST
Limited Partners and Direct Investors from Africa, Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America and North America.
About Bervann
Bervann is a New York based organization consisting of a private investment company (Bervann Capital) and a nonprofit (Bervann Foundation).
Bervann Capital leads a global ecosystem of investors with over $3 trillion assets under management. The firm is a trusted partner of some of the largest investors in the US, Middle East and ASIA.
Bervann Foundation runs several charity programs in disaster relief and minority empowerment including Bervann COVID-19 Relief Fund and Bervann Black Momentum Program.
