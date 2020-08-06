Denver Company Teams with MERIDIAN to Make Safer Streets

A fleet of Archer 1200 Barriers are ready for deployment.

Anti-Vehicle Barriers Now at Work in Colorado

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a new team in town. Colorado Barricade Co. and Meridian Rapid Defense Group are now working together to create safe streets throughout the state.

Colorado Barricade now has the latest in mobile anti-vehicle technology and is ready to roll it out to clients. Meridian’s Archer 1200 is the barrier of choice for police, fire and construction companies looking for a quick solution to closing down streets and construction sites.

“We went looking for a company that was highly respected with great relationships and great contacts and that certainly applied to Colorado Barricade,” said Peter Whitford, Meridian’s CEO. “For a start, like us, they specialize in deploying their equipment on the streets and we saw they have the same principles as Meridian. We both set out to keep people safe in highly trafficked and sometimes dangerous areas.”

The Archer 1200 is 700lbs of American made steel and in many cases these days replaces the concrete and water barriers so often used. It has the strength to stop a car or a truck coming at speed head-on.

“Meridian has been a great new addition to our company. It has a couple of really unique products including its Archer barriers and beam gates,” said Ted Ott, President and CEO of Colorado Barricade.

“They are Meridian’s own design and once we used them, we realized we could save a lot of time while still making the area we’re responsible for really safe and secure. And in the end, that’s the most important thing for me,” he said.

While ideal for use in construction zones and street closures the Archer 1200s have found a new role and were recently used to protect restaurant patrons in newly created outdoor dining areas as well as COVID-19 testing stations.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer.

For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 Vehicle Barrier visit https://www.meridian-barrier.com/