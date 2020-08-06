NutriFit, Premier Healthy Delivery Service, Celebrates 33rd Anniversary

NutriFit. Jackie Keller, NutriFit Director & Founder

“33 years later, the mission remains the same: to help people live longer, healthier lives." - Jackie Keller, NutriFit Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NutriFit, Los Angeles' premier healthy meal delivery service (delivering throughout Southern California and shipping nationally), recently celebrated their 33rd anniversary with their very first virtual guided tasting experience. The virtual tasting, hosted on Zoom, included a five-course menu of epicurean creations designed by Founder Jackie Keller and Executive Sous Chef Oscar Gonzalez,along with a meal presentation, wine tasting and pairing tips.

“Thirty-three years later, our mission remains the same: to help people live longer, healthier lives,” states Jackie Keller. “I am as passionate about it now as I was when we started the company. Our team is committed to improving the well-being of our clients and our community.”

Jackie has a personal dedication to teaching people about healthy lifestyle choices. While she was only a teenager, Jackie's father died from a heart attack. She made it her mission from that time forward to help individuals lead longer and healthier lives. Keller realized many people living in the Los Angeles area preferred tasty, farm-fresh meals, but lacked reasonable access. However, organic meals were only offered as occasional, specially prepared entrees. Keller knew that fresh, wholesome food should be the norm, not the exception, and thus NutriFit was born.

Keller continues, “The need remains the same and if anything, is more important now, as challenges with health and vitality have only increased in scope and nature. Our business began in response to a demonstrated and articulated need. Now, we can see with more clarity what the future needs will be, and we are continuing to evolve our offering to meet what we think the demand will be by constantly innovating and improving our services and products”

NutriFit is a meal delivery service offering only healthy options. Their ingredients are all free range, organic or sustainable. Much of their produce comes from their very own organic farm under the brand name SimpliHealth Growers. NutriFit’s mission is to provide people with the best meals and delivery service to promote optimal healthy lifestyle choices, no matter where you are. To further achieve this mission, NutriFit offers wellness coaching and nutritional support services, and biometric testing, in addition to health and wellness products. Keller is more than a business owner, she is also a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach, and is credentialled by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching.

“By growing our own organic produce on our own land, using earth friendly drip irrigation, hydroponics and solar power, we bring an entirely new definition to the term "farm to table", as we are the ONLY service of our kind to truly grow and cook our own hand planted and hand harvested vegetables and herbs,” concludes Keller. “Our farm is solar powered and has been certified as a Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. No other company can make this claim legitimately. Additionally, I have added the title national board credentialled Health & Wellness Coach to my skill set, and we can now offer physician prescribed coaching to our service offering. This demonstrates even further our breadth and scope as we position ourselves for the next decade of service.”

