ID R&D Named in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for User Authentication
EINPresswire.com/ -- ID R&D, the award-winning biometric solutions provider offering AI-based voice, face and behavioral user authentication and anti-spoofing capabilities, announced today that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for User Authentication for the second time.
Gartner is the world’s leading research and advisory company. The 2020 Market Guide for User Authentication provides a close look at the current user authentication landscape.
As enterprises replace passwords with modern authentication technologies, a growing number are adopting biometrics as a way to improve both security and the user experience.
ID R&D provides frictionless biometric security that works across a wide range of interaction channels including mobile, web, contact center, virtual assistants and chatbots, physical access checkpoints, kiosks, ATMs and more. ID R&D offers voice and face biometrics, as well as voice anti-spoofing and passive facial liveness detection to prevent fraud. Passive facial liveness eliminates friction found in active facial liveness solutions, and as a result helps address pain points such as abandonment in digital customer onboarding and mobile application authentication.
Based on the use case, the products can be used independently to achieve accuracy that rivals traditional authentication methods or combined to provide a solution that is 100x more accurate than voice biometrics alone. Voice and face biometrics also enable enterprises to implement 2FA with insignificant incremental effort.
“We are honored to be recognized once again in Gartner’s Market Guide for User Authentication. ID R&D has worked diligently to deliver products that eliminate the need for enterprises to sacrifice user experience to fight rising cyber threats,” said Alexey Khitrov, President at ID R&D. “We know that customers put a high priority on convenience. Unfortunately, many authentication solutions are far from convenient, and this puts both the enterprise and end user at risk. ID R&D products enable stronger security and protect against fraud with significantly lower customer effort.”
ID R&D is used globally by enterprise customers and leading identity verification and authentication solution providers. Flexible SDKs offer straightforward integration with legacy enterprise systems, as well as mobile apps and standalone devices.
Read the full report here (Gartner Subscription Required).
Gartner, “Market Guide for User Authentication”, Ant Allan, Kaoru Yano, David Mahdi, Tricia Phillips, 26 June 2020.
Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
