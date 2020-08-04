Federal Reserve Board announces approval of the application by Apex Bancorp, Inc.

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application under section 3 of the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 by Apex Bancorp, Inc., Camden, Tennessee, to acquire control of Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("Community Capital"), and thereby indirectly acquire control of Community Capital's state nonmember bank subsidiary, AB&T, both of Albany, Georgia.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.