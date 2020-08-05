Kimlin Johnson, Acclaimed Author & Civil Rights Activist, Celebrates 2 Year Anniversary of Her Race Relations Book

Acclaimed Author & Civil Rights Activist Kimlin Johnson Kimlin Charise Johnson B-WE (Be - Women of Excellence) Virtual Book Club "Authenticity, Accountability & Ambitions" - by Kimlin Charise Johnson

“All forms of systemic racism need to be confronted and changed.” ~ Kimlin Johnson

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the weeks following the killing of George Floyd, millions of Americans marched on the streets and were accompanied by a nonstop news cycle. As more weeks passed and less ostentatious stories became visible, national news cameras fled, which now makes it hard for the general public to recognize that protests are still going strong in cities across America. Yes, demonstrations are still occurring day in and day out, without any media coverage. Now more than ever is the time to take action and change race relations in America. Black Lives Matter was never intended to be a trend or just a hashtag, but rather a wake-up call for immediate systematic change in this country. Learning, listening, and thinking about race relationships is of utmost importance as ways to support this movement. Join Civil Rights Activist Kimlin Charise Johnson this month, as she celebrates her 2 year anniversary of her highly acclaimed race relations book, Authenticity, Accountability & Ambitions.

From a very young age, Kimlin realized that she had to work twice as hard and be twice as good as non-Blacks, in order to be considered average. In addition to this, she has also observed how Black people treat each other. Kimlin states, “Sadly, the way we treat each other, especially when we know how difficult it is to live in this country, has always saddened me. Authenticity, Accountability & Ambitions (AAA) is my scream. My book is so truthful, America and the Black Community struggle to sit in the truth which is the start for change."

These past months have certainly erupted a record number of people in America and across the globe, demanding for change and an end of the killings of Black citizens. Kimlin states, “The George Floyd Murder was a wake-up call. However, we need to focus on all Black people murdered by police rather than only Black lives portrayed within the media. All forms of systemic racism need to be confronted and changed. Systemic racism is real, and at our B-WE meetings (Virtual book club Be - Women of Excellence), we have a working list on the racist systems."

Authenticity, Accountability & Ambitions uncovers a raw Kimlin as she unapologetically stands for being brave to address her challenges and concerns as a Black mom, wife, and human being. “By staying committed to your own, others benefit as well."

Kimlin underlines the 4 things that she needs in order to help the Black Community:

1. I need my community to admit they need help

2. Be receptive to my help

3. Be open to change

4. Commit to treating each other with love and respect

“I am sick of your racially motivated, politically correct, unfair bullshit” ~ Kimlin Johnson

To purchase your copy of Authenticity, Accountability & Ambitions, visit www.kimlinjohnson.com

Donations for Kimlin’s nonprofit vehicle for change in the black community can also be made here: www.b-relyt.org