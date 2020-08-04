Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet August 13

Tuesday, August 04, 2020

The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will meet Aug. 13 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.

The commission will hear the following petitions:

  • Shields River Petition by Jeff Welch
  • Madison River Petition by Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana
  • Madison River Petition by GGC of Trout Unlimited, Skyline Sportsmen Association and the Anaconda Sportsmen Association

The commission will make final decisions on the following topics:

  • Nixon Bridge Gallatin River Temporary Closure
  • MDT Clark Fork River Temporary Closure
  • Future Fisheries Improvement Program Summer Funding Panel Recommendations
  • Approval of Marten Translocation to Little Belt Mountains
  • 2020/2021 Furbearer Seasons And 2020 Quotas
  • Approval of Bighorn Sheep Translocation to Little Belt Mountains
  • Reaffirming Approval of Bighorn Sheep Translocation to Tendoy Mountains
  • Lone Tree Conservation Easement
  • Ash Coulee Conservation Easement
  • W-Bar Conservation Easement

The commission will hear the following presentations and proposals:

  • 2021 Fishing Regulations
  • Annual Review and New Annual Work Plan for Elk Management Guidelines in Areas with Brucellosis
  • Shoulder Season Harvest Evaluation

The commission will also look at endorsing the following:

  • Yellowstone Islands Fishing Access Site
  • Cornell Park FAS
  • Bad Rock Canyon Wildlife Management Area Acquisition
  • Kootenai Forestlands Phase II Conservation Easement
  • Chip Creek Conservation Easement
  • Big Snowy Mountains WMA Acquisition
  • South Addition to Cree Crossing WMA

 

The commission also will announce the selection of organizations to auction 2021 moose, sheep, goat, mule deer and elk licenses and will recognize Jim Stone for his long service to fisheries conservation.

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.

For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”

FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting.

