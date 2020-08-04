PR Expert: Why Ellen DeGeneres Will Likely Survive Her Reputation Crisis - Interviews Available With PR Expert
If any audio or video emerges of Ellen acting harshly in the way that some of her show staffers have described, that could be very damaging to her personal brand.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Yahoo! Entertainment, "Ellen DeGeneres’s reputation as the perpetually sunny, rug-cutting host of daytime TV hit "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has been shifting for a few years. Her employees’ claims last month that her set is a “toxic work environment,” with workers subjected to racism, sexual harassment and intimidation, as well as a subsequent internal investigation by Warner Bros. are only the latest developments."
— Ryan McCormick, Managing Partner at Goldman McCormick PR
Will Ellen's reputation and career survive this storm?
Ryan McCormick, Reputation Management Expert & a Managing Partner of Goldman McCormick PR (www.goldmanmccormick.com) is available for interviews and analysis.
Ryan McCormick says:
Ellen will likely survive this crisis. She has been accused of being mean and having a toxic workplace. This isn't enough to shock and outrage the American public in 2020. As of right now, these accusations don't carry the sticking power to reverse (let alone put a significant dent) the goodwill built up over the years to Ellen's brand.
Many American's today are not the kind, contentious people that they think are. A 2019 poll conducted by Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service found that 70% of Americans think that a civil war is imminent. A 2018 NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll revealed that 80% of Americans feel the nation is divided. We see constant reports of citizens fighting with each other over politics or anything for that matter. As of today, "not being nice" isn't the abnormality, it is the norm.
Ellen may very well lose some of her fan-base however, she has close to 80 million twitter followers and that is powerful.
Here my two predictions about how things will play out:
1. If parent company WarnerMedia's investigation into Ellen's show reveals concrete evidence of sexual misconduct and other vile behavior at the workplace, we can expect several senior level employees to be publicly fired. We can expect Ellen to make a tearful public apology (likely with her remaining show staff behind her as this happens) and pledge a series of reforms. I wouldn't be surprised if future employee are going to have to sign the strictest NDA imaginable. "Ellen" will go on. As Americans have a very short memory (and even shorter attention span), they will have forgotten about this in the near future.
2. If parent company WarnerMedia's investigation reveals concrete evidence that Ellen DeGeneres was fully aware of the sexual misconduct and other vile behavior happening at her show, it's game over. I would imagine that Ellen would quietly "retire" and after enough time had passed, would start a new show (likely on a streaming service).
Bonus Prediction: If any audio or video emerges of Ellen acting harshly in the way that some of her show staffers have described, that could be very damaging to her personal brand.
About Ryan McCormick
Ryan McCormick is a Managing Partner of Goldman McCormick Public Relations (www.goldmanmccormick.com), a bi-coastal based media relations agency. In June 2009, McCormick helped break the Guinness World Record for the “Most Radio Interviews Within 24 Hours.”
