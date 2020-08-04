State Preparations as Tropical Storm Isaias Begins Impacting NY

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's emergency response preparations as Tropical Storm Isaias begins impacting New York. Current projections show that the storm's track has shifted slightly to the west, increasing the threat of heavy rains and strong winds for the Mid-Hudson and Capital Regions. State agencies continue to closely monitor the storm's track and have strategically pre-deployed resources to the Capital, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island Regions. New Yorkers should ensure their households are prepared for the storm and to continue monitoring local weather forecasts for the most up-to-date information. "Tropical Storm Isaias has started moving through New York, bringing with it strong winds, torrential rain and the potential for flash flooding that can cause major disruptions, and I'm urging New Yorkers, particularly those directly in Isaias' path, to stay calm, be smart and avoid unnecessary travel," Governor Cuomo said. "Our emergency response team has been pre-deployed to the areas projected to be the hardest hit, and we are prepared to assist our local partners in keeping New Yorkers safe." During the past 24 hours, the storm has shifted to the west and increased its speed moving northward. With that, expected rainfall totals on Long Island have decreased. However, localized areas in the interior of the state could still see up to six inches of rainfall with stronger winds. Tropical Storm warnings and Tornado watches are in effect for the lower Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island Regions. Forecasts are predicting that New Yorkers in these regions could experience wind speeds between 40 and 50 mph, with gusts reaching nearly 70 mph at the peak of the storm. Localized storm surges of up to two feet are also a possibility along the coastline. The National Weather Service has also issued a number of flash flood watches and wind advisories for areas throughout the northern Mid-Hudson, Southern Tier, Capital and North Country Regions. New Yorkers can view the complete listing of these notices, as well as access the latest forecasts, by visiting the National Weather Service website here. Agency Preparations Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services' Emergency Operations Center remains activated due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will monitor weather conditions, coordinate state response operations and stay in contact with localities throughout the duration of the event. State Stockpiles are also prepared to deploy assets to localities to support any storm-related needs. This includes pumps, chainsaws, sandbags and bottled water. Additionally, the Division's Office of Fire Prevention and Control has pre-deployed its Swift Water Urban Search and Rescue teams to areas within the storm track to assist local first responders in the event support is needed. Teams are equipped with boats and high-axle vehicles. Department of Transportation The State Department of Transportation is prepared to respond with 3,517 supervisors and operators available statewide. All available rain/flood/wind response equipment is ready to deploy. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

All affected residency locations will be staffed for 24/7 operation throughout the duration of priority response operations. Mechanic support will be available 24/7 to keep response equipment operational. Flood/debris quick-response crews will be pre-staged in the Mid-Hudson and Long Island Regions overnight Tuesday to perform immediate response to any needs that arise. Additional crews will be called-in as needed to provide additional support. Thruway Authority The Thruway Authority has 647 operators and supervisors prepared to respond to any wind or flood related issues across the state with small to medium sized excavators, plow/dump trucks, large loaders, portable VMS boards, portable light towers, smaller generators, smaller pumps and equipment hauling trailers, as well as signage and other traffic control devices available for any detours or closures. Variable Message Signs, Highway Advisory Radio and social media are utilized to alert motorists of weather conditions on the Thruway. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows: