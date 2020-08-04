Attorney General Moody Secures Multistate Multimillion-Dollar Action Against Pharmaceutical Company

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Providing kickbacks to increase the sale of a product is unethical and illegal. This crooked scheme to make a dishonest profit not only violated federal statutes, it included falsified claims to the Florida Medicaid program—ripping off taxpayers in the process. I’m proud to join the U.S. government and 14 other states in bringing restitution and recoveries to those affected by this kickback scheme.”

The settlement resolves allegations dating back to 2012 that Pacira paid kickbacks in the form of research grants to certain health care providers or institutions in order to increase sales of its product EXPAREL®, a single-dose injectable local anesthetic indicated for the treatment of post-surgical pain. The government alleges that Pacira’s conduct violated the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute and the Florida False Claims Act, resulting in the submission of false claims to the Florida Medicaid program.

To read the settlement, click