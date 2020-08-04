ARTIST INTELLIGENCE MAKES DECADES OF MUSIC RESEARCH ACCESSIBLE TO THE MUSIC INDUSTRY
The ArtistIntell.com platform has launched for the music industry, putting the "power of knowing" in the hands of industry professionals & independent artists.
Serving major and indie labels, including artists, producers, managers and radio, we have long track record of identifying the hits that helped propel many great recording artists to superstar success”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE ARTIST SERVICE THAT STARTED IT ALL... REDEFINES IT AGAIN
— Larry Heller
The ArtistIntell.com music analytics platform has launched for the music industry, looking to put the "power of knowing" directly in the hands of industry professionals and independent artists, at a cost affordable to all. Within 24 hours, any artist or music professional can learn the demographic profile(s) of a song or artist’s audience, along with the song’s hit potential across segmented subgroups. Offering in-depth survey-based song analytics, predictive reports and audience demographics, the Artist Intelligence (AI) platform is the culmination of 40 years of audience measurement, hit forecasting and algorithm development.
The platform boasts a simple self-service dashboard for conducting surveys and viewing analytics. The visually stunning interactive reports feature slick data graphics, displaying metrics such as purchase intent, recall and positive ratings, and segmented by demographic measures including gender, age range and ethnicity.
Founded by music research pioneer, Larry Heller, the methodology, algorithms and data warehouse utilized by ArtistIntell are derived from the efforts and proprietary I.P. of Music Research Consultants (MRC), the industry’s most respected Music Research company. MRC began conducting survey-based song studies in the 1970s, bringing it’s panel online in the 1990s. Since that time, MRC has grown into a bonafide music consumer panel, with members all over the world, supplying AI with tens of thousands of music reviewers. In addition, the ArtistIntell platform integrates directly with professional research panels, allowing AI's customers instant access to feedback from tens of millions of music consumers. Prior to the launch of ArtistIntell, major labels would spend upwards of $1,000 per song to conduct similar studies. The ArtistIntell platform has brought those costs down to as little as $99/ song, putting this powerful marketing tool within the reach of any artist or industry professional.
Larry explains, "Serving the major and indie labels, including artists, producers, managers and media companies, MRC has a long track record of identifying the hit songs that ultimately helped propel many of the greatest recording artists of the past four decades to superstar success."
Robert Zeas of indie artist Sonic Octane, one of ArtistIntell’s early adopters, said this about the reports: “We shared the ArtistIntell in meetings with former lifelong C-Level Executives at major record labels in New York. Their collective reception as to the credible insight and implications for future marketing, packaging and distribution helped us convince the room of our act’s viability and business acumen. We are grateful to have partnered with Music Research and eagerly look forward to our next round of testing!"”.
The ArtistIntell team has combined their unique experience and expertise to not only carry-on the legacy of the MRC system, but to reconceptualize predictive music analytics, delivering actionable business insights that create value for any music stakeholder, and can serve as a core component for selecting singles and developing artist marketing plans.
With instant access to real-time responses, this easy-to-use low-cost platform democratizes hit forecasting. Offering both a DIY and a full-service solution, Artist Intelligence enters the ring looking to increase audience exposure, further music careers... and have a little fun along the way.
About Artist Intelligence:
The MRC/AI audience reports have supported hundreds of platinum artist campaigns, hundreds of millions of album sales and produced four decades of top-charting hits. The diverse management team has expertise ranging across the music, technology, marketing and research industries, and consists of Larry Heller, Brin Moore, Darren Kramer, George Stiehl, and Tom Callahan. Artist Intelligence offers reliable information and sound insights to get ahead in a highly competitive marketplace.
