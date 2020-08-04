Kratos Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Second Quarter 2020 Revenues of $170.4 Million



Book to Bill Ratio of 1.2 to 1

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, today reported its second quarter 2020 financial results. For the second fiscal quarter of 2020, Kratos reported Revenues of $170.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $15.3 million.

Second Quarter 2020 Revenues of $170.4 million, as compared to $187.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, reflect a reduction of approximately $17.0 million in the KGS segment, resulting primarily from a reduction of $12.1 million in the Company’s Training Solutions business, which reduction was principally related to the previously disclosed reduction in scope of certain international contracts. Second Quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was $15.3 million, as compared to $19.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting the reduced revenues from the second quarter of 2019, and increased 2020 research and development (R&D) investments of approximately $1.5 million, primarily in the Company’s space and satellite communications business. Operating Income of $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 includes an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $2.0 million, an increase in depreciation expense of $0.2 million and the increase in R&D of $1.5 million.

Second quarter 2020 Cash Flow generated from Operations was $6.8 million, and Free Cash Flow used in Operations was $0.9 million after the funding of $7.7 million of capital expenditures. Cash used to fund acquisitions was $1.3 million. Cash on hand at June 28, 2020 was $397.2 million, which includes approximately $240.5 million of net proceeds raised in the Company’s equity offering that closed on June 23, 2020. Net cash balance after deducting debt balances was $101.3 million. Adjusted EPS* was $0.08 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $0.11 for the second quarter of 2019. Kratos reported a second quarter 2020 Net Loss of $0.7 million, and GAAP EPS was a loss of $0.01 for the second quarter of 2020.

For the second quarter of 2020, Kratos’ Unmanned Systems Segment (KUS) reported Revenues of $42.0 million as compared to $42.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million as compared to second quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million, primarily reflecting an increased mix of development programs which are typically at lower margins. KUS’s book-to-bill ratio for the second quarter of 2020 was 1.0 to 1.0 and for the last twelve months ended June 28, 2020 was 1.1 to 1.0. Total backlog for KUS at the end of the second quarter of 2020 was $175.7 million.

For the second quarter of 2020, Kratos’ Government Solutions Segment (KGS) reported Revenues of $128.4 million, as compared to revenues of $145.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Revenues in 2020 were primarily impacted by previously disclosed scope reductions of certain international training programs. Second quarter 2020 KGS Adjusted EBITDA was $12.3 million as compared to $15.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, reflecting the reduction of revenues, increased R&D of $1.5 million in the Company’s space and satellite business, as well as a less favorable mix of revenues. For the second quarter of 2020, KGS reported bookings of $163.7 million, a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3 to 1.0, with bookings of $581.4 million and a book to bill ratio of 1.1 to 1.0, for the last twelve months ended June 28, 2020.

For the second quarter of 2020, Kratos reported consolidated bookings of $207.0 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 to 1.0, with bookings of $771.6 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 to 1.0, for the last twelve months ended June 28, 2020. Backlog at June 28, 2020 was $683.4 million and Kratos’ bid and proposal pipeline was $8.0 billion at June 28, 2020. Backlog and pipeline data as of June 28, 2020 does not reflect the expected contribution of ASC which was recently acquired on June 30, 2020.

Eric DeMarco, Kratos’ President and CEO, said, “Kratos remains well positioned for the ongoing recapitalization of strategic weapon systems to address peer threats to the U.S. and our allies as reflected in our second quarter report, including our 1.2 to 1.0 book to bill ratio and $8 billion opportunity pipeline. In KGS, our C5ISR, microwave electronics and rocket system businesses performed particularly well, including in the missile system, radar, missile defense and weapon systems areas.” Mr. DeMarco continued, “Since our last report to you, Kratos’ unmanned systems business continued to make significant progress, including the receipt of a $400 million Skyborg IDIQ contract award and solid execution on our Valkyrie, Gremlins, Airwolf, Thanatos and Rattle Snake programs. Additionally, we believe the addressable market for Kratos’ class of drone systems is continuing to expand, including the Skyborg, LCAAT, LCASD, Golden Horde, ABMS, ACE and other programs.”

Mr. DeMarco concluded, “At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we are laser focused on being the alternative, low cost rapid developer and fielder of leading technology systems to the U.S. Military, our allies and other customers. Our strategy is to lever our venture capital, commercial and entrepreneurial based research, development and production practices to disrupt our market focus areas and deliver real innovation and cost effectiveness to our customers.”

Financial Guidance

Our Third Quarter and Full Year 2020 guidance includes the expected contribution from the recently closed ASC Signal acquisition. We are providing Third Quarter 2020 guidance of Revenues of $195 million to $205 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $17 million to $20 million.



We are increasing our full year 2020 guidance for Revenues from $720 to $760 million to $740 to $780 million, primarily reflecting the expected contribution of the ASC Signal acquisition for the second half of 2020. We are maintaining our Adjusted EBITDA of $72 million to $78 million, which reflects the expected contribution from the ASC Signal acquisition, offset primarily by margin compression in our commercial aero turbine business, which has been impacted by COVID-19. We are affirming our full year 2020 Free Cash Flow guidance of generation of $7 million to a use of $18 million, including capital expenditures of approximately $38 to $42 million. Our Third Quarter and Full Year 2020 guidance includes our current assumptions of the expected impact of COVID-19 on our industry, business and operations. We will provide an update to these assumptions and the expected impact to our financial projections, if any, in our Third Quarter earnings conference call.

Kratos’ fiscal year 2020 guidance excludes any potential contribution from expected Valkyrie or other tactical drone production or system contracts, with expected orders to be taken into consideration and our financial forecast adjusted once such contracts/orders are received and the related financial contribution can be estimated.

The 2020 capital expenditure forecast currently includes expected outlays of $15 to $17 million associated with the production of 12 Valkyrie aircraft prior to receipt of expected customer award(s); therefore, these aircraft are currently reflected as Company-owned tactical drones until receipt of the related customer award(s). Kratos will adjust these initial forecasted capital expenditure outlays and the ultimate balance sheet classification of these investments once expected customer orders and the nature of the contract terms and related financial contribution can be estimated.

The Company will provide additional information in its earnings call today.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technologies for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training and combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.kratosdefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, express or implied statements concerning the Company’s expectations regarding its future financial performance, including the Company’s expectations for its third quarter and full year 2020 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, and full year 2020 capital expenditures and free cash flow, the Company’s ability to achieve improved revenue mix and profit in certain of its business segments and the expected timing of such profit, the Company’s expectation of ramp on projects, the Company’s expected contribution from the recent ASC Signal acquisition, the Company’s bid and proposal pipeline, demand for its products and services, including the Company’s ability to successfully compete in the tactical unmanned aerial system area and expected new customer awards, including the magnitude and timing of funding and expected contract awards related to the Company’s Valkyrie program and other new tactical unmanned programs, performance of key contracts and programs, including the timing of production and demonstration related to certain of the Company’s contracts and product offerings, the impact of the Company’s restructuring efforts and cost reduction measures, including its ability to improve profitability and cash flow in certain business units as a result of these actions, benefits to be realized from the Company’s net operating loss carry forwards, the availability and timing of government funding for the Company’s offerings, including the strength of the future funding environment, the short-term delays that may occur as a result of Continuing Resolutions or delays in DoD budget approvals, timing of LRIP and full rate production related to the Company’s unmanned aerial target system offerings, as well as the level of recurring revenues expected to be generated by these programs once they achieve full rate production, market and industry developments, and the current estimated impact of COVID-19 on our financial projections, industry, business and operations, including projected growth. Such statements are only predictions, and the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that may cause the Company’s results to differ include, but are not limited to: risks to our business and financial results related to the reductions and other spending constraints imposed on the U.S. Government and our other customers, including as a result of sequestration and extended continuing resolutions, the Federal budget deficit and Federal government shut-downs; risks of adverse regulatory action or litigation; risks associated with debt leverage and cost savings and cash flow improvements expected as a result of the refinancing of our Senior Notes; risks that our cost-cutting initiatives will not provide the anticipated benefits; risks that changes, cutbacks or delays in spending by the U.S. DoD may occur, which could cause delays or cancellations of key government contracts; risks of delays to or the cancellation of our projects as a result of protest actions submitted by our competitors; risks that changes may occur in Federal government (or other applicable) procurement laws, regulations, policies and budgets; risks of the availability of government funding for the Company's products and services due to performance, cost growth, or other factors, changes in government and customer priorities and requirements (including cost-cutting initiatives, the potential deferral of awards, terminations or reduction of expenditures to respond to the priorities of Congress and the Administration, or budgetary cuts resulting from Congressional committee recommendations or automatic sequestration under the Budget Control Act of 2011, as amended); risks that the UAS and UGS markets do not experience significant growth; risks that we cannot expand our customer base or that our products do not achieve broad acceptance which could impact our ability to achieve our anticipated level of growth; risks of increases in the Federal government initiatives related to in-sourcing; risks related to security breaches, including cyber security attacks and threats or other significant disruptions of our information systems, facilities and infrastructures; risks related to our compliance with applicable contracting and procurement laws, regulations and standards; risks related to the new DoD Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC); risks relating to contract performance; risks related to failure of our products or services; risks associated with our subcontractors’ or suppliers’ failure to perform their contractual obligations, including the appearance of counterfeit or corrupt parts in our products; changes in the competitive environment (including as a result of bid protests); failure to successfully integrate acquired operations and competition in the marketplace, which could reduce revenues and profit margins; risks that potential future goodwill impairments will adversely affect our operating results; risks that anticipated tax benefits will not be realized in accordance with our expectations; risks that a change in ownership of our stock could cause further limitation to the future utilization of our net operating losses; risks that the current economic environment will adversely impact our business; currently unforeseen risks associated with COVID-19 and risks related to natural disasters or severe weather. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 29, 2019, and in our other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted earnings per share (computed using income from continuing operations before income taxes, excluding depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of capitalized contract and development costs, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and restructuring related items and other, which includes but is not limited to legal related items and foreign transaction gains and losses, less the estimated tax cash payments) and Adjusted EBITDA (which includes net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and excludes, among other things, losses and gains from discontinued operations, acquisition and restructuring related items, stock compensation expense, foreign transaction gains and losses, and the associated margin rates). Additional non-GAAP financial measures include Free Cash Flow from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA related to our KUS and KGS businesses. Kratos believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company’s available capital resources, the actual and forecasted operating performance of the Company’s business and the Company’s cash flow, excluding non-recurring items and non-cash items that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and investors should carefully evaluate the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. As appropriate, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and information reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP are included in this news release.

*Adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) excludes income (loss) from discontinued operations, depreciation, non-cash intangible amortization expense, as the Company has historically been acquisitive, non-cash amortization of capitalized contract and development costs, non-cash stock-based compensation costs, foreign transaction gains and losses, certain non-recurring items such as acquisition and restructuring related items and other, including legal fees, and includes cash actually expected to be paid for income taxes on continuing operations, reflecting the benefit of the Company’s net operating loss carry forwards of over $300 million. Kratos believes that reporting adjusted earnings per share is a meaningful metric to present the Company’s financial results.

