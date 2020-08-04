Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles August 2020 Newsletter Available

Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles August 2020 Steelcraft Mack dump truck pedal car, red, contemporary, 44 in., $1,368. Photo: Bertoia Auctions American “Gaiety” cocktail shaker and pair of cups. Designed by Howard Reichenbach for Chase Brass & Copper Co., Waterbury, Conn.; marketed as the “Holiday Cocktail Set,” c.1934, sold with original boxes. $2,375. Photo: Sotheby’s

CLEVELAND, OH, USA, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kovels’ August 2020 newsletter features neon advertising signs, vintage cocktail shakers, toy pedal cars, majolica and modern tables, all with photos and prices.

Neon advertising signs brought excellent prices at auction in Pennsylvania and they are featured in a sale report in the August 2020 issue of Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles newsletter. An all-original sign advertising Pacific Bait & Tackle with a neon fish jumping out of a pond took top honors, selling for more than $23,000. It’s pictured along with other flashy signs and their hefty prices.

Prohibition-era barware brought high prices in an online-only auction from New York City. Kovels’ says “Cheers!” to cocktail shakers from the 1930s and the August newsletter pictures figural examples, such as a penguin, lighthouse and bell, alongside shakers with Bakelite details and accessories, with winning bids that peaked at a stunning $23,000.

Nearly a dozen pedal cars, miniature versions of motor-driven vehicles, were included in a toy auction in New Jersey. Kovels’ August issue pictures a 1950s fire engine pedal car that sold for a little ($300), an antique convertible model that sold for a lot ($10,000), and other vintage and contemporary examples that zoomed in between.

A Chicago auction included tables by modernist designers who are known for experimenting with new shapes and materials. Find edgy and unusual tables by big names such as Gio Ponti, Gae Aulenta, Milo Baughman and Isamu Noguchi in Kovels’ August issue. And more than 500 lots of brightly colored majolica with naturalistic themes auctioned in Indiana. Kovels’ pictures an assortment of whimsical late-18th-century majolica items, decorated with sunflowers, monkeys, frogs and flowers, with their prices.

Kovels’ August newsletter also offers dating tips for Mickey Mouse watches. The popular illustrated Collector’s Gallery answers readers’ questions about a Staffordshire Jenny Lind plate, a Carlton Ware tea caddy, a set of child’s Kewpie dishes, and a moon flask vase. British Royal Warrants are explained and pictured in August’s Dictionary of Marks. And more than 70 antiques and collectibles are listed in the August Buyer’s Price Guide.

Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles newsletter is available as a print subscription, or as a digital version.

