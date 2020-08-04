Westminster Barracks// Crash with injury//8-4-2020

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B103558

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Z. Van Valkenburgh

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 8/4/20, at about 6:40 AM

STREET: I-91 Southbound

TOWN: Springfield

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 40.8- WORK ZONE

WEATHER: Cloudy, falling rain and 65 degrees

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, free of debris

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Josh Davies

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: N/A- Pedestrian

VEHICLE MAKE: N/A

VEHICLE MODEL: N/A

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: N/A

INJURIES: left leg/ankle injuries

HOSPITAL: Springfield Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Justin Nott

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: VW

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver-side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 8/4/2020, at about 6:41 AM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a

pedestrian on I-91 southbound, at the MM40 work zone.

The investigation into the crash found that a construction worker, Josh Davies, 30,

of Franklin, VT, had unsafely entered the southbound travel lane during the

performance of his job. While attempting to cross over a jersey barrier, Davies

was struck by V2 causing injures to his left leg and ankle. Davies was treaded

on the scene and transported by the Springfield Vermont Fire Dept EMS, for his

injuries.

The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists that Work zone safety is everyone's responsibility.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: None

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.