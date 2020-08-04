Westminster Barracks// Crash with injury//8-4-2020
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B103558
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Z. Van Valkenburgh
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 8/4/20, at about 6:40 AM
STREET: I-91 Southbound
TOWN: Springfield
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 40.8- WORK ZONE
WEATHER: Cloudy, falling rain and 65 degrees
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, free of debris
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Josh Davies
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: N/A- Pedestrian
VEHICLE MAKE: N/A
VEHICLE MODEL: N/A
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: N/A
INJURIES: left leg/ankle injuries
HOSPITAL: Springfield Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Justin Nott
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: VW
VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver-side damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 8/4/2020, at about 6:41 AM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a
pedestrian on I-91 southbound, at the MM40 work zone.
The investigation into the crash found that a construction worker, Josh Davies, 30,
of Franklin, VT, had unsafely entered the southbound travel lane during the
performance of his job. While attempting to cross over a jersey barrier, Davies
was struck by V2 causing injures to his left leg and ankle. Davies was treaded
on the scene and transported by the Springfield Vermont Fire Dept EMS, for his
injuries.
The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists that Work zone safety is everyone's responsibility.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: None
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.