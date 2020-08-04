Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Two Hardin County Men Indicted in 2018 Murder of Roommate

ADAMSVILLE – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictments and arrests of two Adamsville men on charges including first degree murder.

On October 3, 2018, at the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI Agents joined the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of Terry Woodall (DOB: 3/30/88).  He was reported as a missing person to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office on September 18, 2018.  Further investigation by Agents and deputies led to the discovery of Woodall’s body near the home he shared with two roommates in the 1200 block of Swiney Road in Adamsville.  During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information that identified Christopher King (DOB: 7/6/95) and Shawn Wisnieswki (DOB: 4/30/92) as the individuals responsible for his death.

On July 20th, the Hardin County Grand Jury returned indictments charging both King and Wisnieswki with First Degree Murder, Abuse of a Corpse, and Destruction of Evidence.  Monday, King was taken into custody and booked into the Wayne County Correctional Facility.  Also, on Monday, Wisnieswki was arrested and booked into the Hardin County Correctional Facility.  Both are being held without bond as they await their first court appearances.

King, Christopher Dwayne
Christopher King
Wisniewski, Shawn Michael
Shawn Wisniewski

