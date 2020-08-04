Announcing Tom Sawyer Graph Database Browser on AWS GovCloud (US)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization and analysis technology, announces the availability of Tom Sawyer Graph Database Browser on AWS GovCloud (US).
Data scientists, analysts, architects and developers use the Graph Database Browser to instantly see connections in their data, view social networks, apply different layout styles and perform graph analysis with built-in analytics. The application supports Amazon Neptune, Neo4j, Apache TinkerPop, JanusGraph and Stardog graph databases. It also imports data directly from Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) into Neptune, so command-line tools aren’t required. The Graph Database Browser AMI has been a staple on AWS Marketplace since 2018; now, approved users can also access it on AWS GovCloud (US–East) and AWS GovCloud (US–West) Regions.
“We're excited to bring the Graph Database Browser AMI to the AWS Marketplace for AWS GovCloud (US),” said CTO Joshua Feingold. “Like their private sector counterparts, government users need a way to visually inspect, analyze and interact with sensitive data in their graph databases. This is a great complement to the custom Tom Sawyer Perspectives applications we've deployed for customers in AWS GovCloud (US) since its inception."
AWS GovCloud (US) addresses specific regulatory and compliance requirements for U.S. government entities. It offers government customers and their partners the flexibility to architect secure cloud solutions that comply with the FedRAMP High baseline; the DOJ’s Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) Security Policy; U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR); Export Administration Regulations (EAR); Department of Defense (DoD) Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG) for Impact Levels 2, 4, and 5; FIPS 140-2; IRS-1075; and other compliance regimes. Accessing Tom Sawyer Graph Database Browser on AWS GovCloud (US) enables users to visualize Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), Personally Identifiable Information (PII), and other sensitive data.
To try a free demonstration of Tom Sawyer Graph Database Browser, click here.
leading global organizations such as Airbus, Lockheed Martin, NASA and Procter & Gamble rely on Tom Sawyer Software for mission-critical solutions.
Tom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.

