Kalamalka Lake Waterfront Retreat to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions in Partnership with Century 21 and RE/MAX

This auction presents a rare opportunity to own a beautiful lakefront property on one of the most renowned lakes in the world that is truly one-of-a-kind and would be nearly impossible to replicate.” — Mark D. Evernden, listing agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the shores of picturesque Kalamalka Lake, the “Lake Como” of Canada, named one of the Top 10 lakes in the world by National Geographic—8200 Kalavista Drive will auction online this September via Concierge Auctions in partnership with Mark Evernden of Century 21 Bamber Realty and Priscilla Sookarow of RE/MAX Priscilla. Currently offered for $11.5 million CAD, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held September 15-18 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“This auction presents a rare opportunity to not only own a beautiful lakefront property on one of the most renowned lakes in the world, but also a property that is truly one-of-a-kind that would be hard, if not impossible, to replicate,” stated Evernden. “Having partnered with Concierge Auctions on the sale of several unique properties over the years, I’ve experienced firsthand the power of their platform at aggregating a market on a global scale while delivering a date-certain sale. It truly is a win-win-win for sellers, buyers, and agents.”

8200 Kalavista Drive is set on a double lakeside lot with 10,000 square feet of living and entertaining space and features six bedrooms, including a master suite with a sitting area and spacious dressing room, a home theatre, and a private home gym. Outside amenities include lakefront views from a stone patio, hot tub, and private dock with easy access to the lake for boating, fishing, or other water sports. With stunning craftsmanship and custom features throughout, this show stopping estate combines modern luxury with rustic, comfortable style.

“We spent over four years building this home, and custom-designed it with both nature and gathering in mind for the ultimate lakeside retreat with impeccable craftsmanship and finishes not bound by time but rather sustainable and enjoyable for generations—soaring open fir beams framing expansive living areas, a spacious gourmet kitchen, and outdoor stone patio with abundant space for relaxing or hosting guests. All with glistening views of the Kalamalka Lake waters beyond,” stated the seller.

Just outside the panoramic city of Vernon in British Columbia and nestled in one of the most desirable communities in the Okanagan Valley, the area offers year-round access to lake sports, hundreds of trails for hiking in the 3,218-hectare Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park and Okanagan Rail Trail, world-class cross-country skiing at Sovereign Lake Nordic Center, downhill skiing at Silverstar and Big White Resorts, heli-skiing in the nearby Monashees, and over 100 lakes within an hour’s drive. The area is also home to world-class golf courses (Predator Ridge, The Rise, and Vernon Golf and Country Club), great beaches and trails, and culinary options spanning local farm-to-fork restaurants to five-star dining experiences, and more, with many of Canada’s most noted wineries located just minutes away.

“From adventure to relaxation, the shores around beautiful Kalamalka Lake have it all. Residents and visitors alike enjoy year-round sporting, culinary discovery, and world-class golfing and skiing,” stated Sookarow. “The area also offers the discerning family a true sense of being with schools, summer concerts, sports leagues, and the finest fruit orchards in the world.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

