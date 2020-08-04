F&G's online courses are only option for hunter and bowhunter education

Beginning hunters interested in hunting this fall who have not taken a hunter education or a bowhunter education course are reminded that instructor-led courses are not being offered due to COVID concerns. But not to worry, completing an online course will allow students to receive their certification, purchase their license, and hunt this fall.

Earlier this spring, the in-person field day requirement for hunter education was temporarily waived, allowing Fish and Game to follow health recommendation for social distancing while still providing necessary instruction and certification of beginning hunters.

According to Idaho Fish and Game’s Hunter Education Manager Brenda Beckley, “The public safety of our instructors, staff, and students are our primary concerns. We have seen an increased interest in our classes, and want to maintain a path for the public to gain certification.”

Both courses can be taken on almost any device — tablet, smartphone or desktop — and are self-paced. The courses can be completed in one sitting or a little at a time over several days. Both courses are for students who are at least 9 years old.

The online hunter education course costs $24.50, and. For more information and to sign up for this course, visit https://www.hunter-ed.com/idaho.

The online bowhunter education course costs $30.00, and is for those looking to purchase an archery-only permit in Idaho or if they are a first-time bowhunter. Students receive certification without attending a field day. For more information and to sign up for this course, visit https://www.bowhunter-ed.com/idaho.