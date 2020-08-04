Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wyoming Air National Guard’s 2020 Wild West Air Show canceled

Aug 4, 2020

In light of continued concern over the COVID-19 virus, it is with regret that the difficult decision has been made to cancel the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 2020 Wild West Airshow scheduled for Sept. 11-13.

“Every year, we look forward to opening up our base and connecting with our incredibly supportive community,” said Col. Barry Deibert, commander, 153rd Airlift Wing. “It is our sincere desire to host the Wild West Airshow once again in 2021. On behalf of the Airmen of the 153rd Airlift Wing, thank you for your continued support.”

Any questions can be directed to the 153rd Airlift Wing public affairs office at 307-772-6424.

