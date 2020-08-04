Pembina County courthouse limiting access to the public

Starting Monday August 3rd, 2020, the Pembina County Courthouse and all administration buildings will be locking the entrance doors to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Offices will remain open and business will be preferred to be done by phone or email. This was evaluated on July 30, 2020 by the Pembina County Board of Commissioner Chair and a decision was made to have limited access protocol to all county offices until further notice.

If you need to contact a department, see the list below. Please call in advance to ensure the individual you are attempting to contact will be available.

Parcel and Mail deliveries can be made by contacting the department at the phone numbers below.

If you are unable to contact by phone, please leave the parcel outside the door as employees will monitor the area.