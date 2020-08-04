Kickstarter Campaign Launches for New Zealand Innovation on the Office Pen

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two New Zealanders have launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the widespread release of their functional, stylish, and precision-engineered pen, Surrokko. They're offering Kickstarter exclusive discounts on their pens, with a goal of USD $16,643 that has already been reached.

The Surrokko pen was created by Damon Kostidis and Paul Guinibert, who share a passion for improving upon the common office pen. Damon had learned about the importance of always having a pen from his days in the military, which continued into his career in the corporate world. However, he found that no pen had the versatility, function, or style he was looking for. By collaborating with Paul, an experienced engineer, the two were able to invent the Surrokko pen.

The pen itself is composed of unique materials and innovative design concepts. Both the fountain and rollerball versions of the pen have been carefully constructed to be perfectly balanced and ergonomic, allowing for total stability and control. It's a great way to make a statement at work, whether locking in a business deal or writing a personal masterpiece. The pen's comfortable build and lightweight design also make it ideal for both writing and sketching.

There are several features that separate the Surrokko pen from other pens lying around the office. It has a cap that locks into place, a matte black ceramic finish, and a low center of gravity for effortless control. With its aircraft-grade aluminum body and a lifetime guarantee, a single Surrokko pen can easily replace the multiple low-quality pens that one may have littered across their office.

Those interested in having their own Surrokko pen can get one at a reduced price by contributing to the Kickstarter campaign. With a $199 contribution, the first tier offers a Surrokko pen $50 off the retail price. The next tier, at $299 early bird price, offers two Surrokko pens 40 percent off the retail price for the first 20 contributors. The final $1,791 tier allows contributors to get 10 Surrokko pens at a 10 percent discount for each pen. For all tiers, contributors will receive acknowledgment on the Surrokko website as well as the choice between fountain pen or rollerball for their new pens.

The rewards of this campaign can be shipped anywhere. With an estimated delivery in September 2020, a Surrokko pen is sure to make for a great gift for someone returning to school or work in the fall.