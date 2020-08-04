Dr. AKIL KHALFANI RUNNING FOR U.S. CONGRESS
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Dr. Akil Khalfani announces he is running for U.S. Congress to represent New Jersey’s 10th District. Khalfani is running as an independent candidate in this November’s general election. He is running to unseat Donald Payne, Jr., the Democratic establishment candidate. Khalfani is a consensus builder who is adept at bridging the gap between opposing positions.
Dr. Khalfani is a change agent, author, and professor, who has a long history of community service. Earning doctorate and Master’s degrees in sociology from the University of Pennsylvania, he will put his scholarship to work for the needs of the people in his role as U.S. Congressman.
A Commissioner on the West Orange Human Relations Commission and previous Advisor to the UNESCO Center for Global Education, and member of the Essex-Newark Coalition to End Homelessness, Khalfani has been recognized for his community service work by the United States Congress, the California State Senate, the New Jersey State Assembly, several municipalities in New Jersey, and by numerous local and national organizations.
Dr. Khalfani’s platform for progressive change is centered on: Economic Equity and Pandemic Recovery, Criminal Justice/Policing Reform, Healthcare for All, Reparations, Labor and Employment Rights, and Climate Change and Environmental Equity.
“We must have courageous conversations that push us outside of our comfort zones,” said Khalfani. He continued, “Our Economic Equity and Pandemic Recovery plan calls for holistic steps to develop legislation that produces a recovery plan for all Americans.” This means we must evaluate the tremendous toll the pandemic has had on businesses, the workforce, educational institutions, homeowners and renters, and healthcare systems. “We must take bold steps to repair and improve our social and economic systems,” said Khalfani.
Dr. Khalfani’s campaign slogan is “IRockwithDoc”. He plans to work with congressional members to develop rock solid transformative legislation to rid our society of systemic and institutionalized biases and injustices.
His platform is available at www.akilkhalfani.com.
Akil Khalfani
