Clinical Laboratories and Stations

Brief statement of Reason for Finding Imminent Peril :

COVID-19, the new disease caused by novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, has been deemed a global pandemic. It continues to spread and threatens to overwhelm the state’s ability to respond. Aggressive and sustained efforts are necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 to lessen the strain on our health care system. By establishing alternative hiring requirements for clinical laboratory personnel, more rapid testing for COVID-19 can be performed.