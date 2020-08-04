Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,067 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,614 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 Testing Site on Block Island to Close for Today

Due to the severe weather anticipated because of Tropical Storm Isaias, the COVID-19 testing site at the Block Island Fire and Rescue Barn will be closed today, Tuesday, August 4th. All appointments have been rescheduled for Thursday, August 6th. Other Rhode Island testing sites will continue on their regular schedules. This includes the site at the Rhode Island Convention Center, which is in the Convention Center's parking garage.

For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit health.ri.gov/covid/testing.

You just read:

COVID-19 Testing Site on Block Island to Close for Today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.