Court Approves Rules for Judicial Campaign Activities

Jud.Cond.R. 4.1(A)(5), (A) A judge or judicial candidate shall not do any of the following:

(5) Make any statement or comment that would reasonably be expected to affect the outcome or impair the fairness of a matter known to be pending or impending in any court in the United States or its territories.

Jud. Cond.R. 4.1(A)(6) now reads:

(A) A judge or judicial candidate shall not do any of the following:

(6) In connection with cases, controversies, or issues that are likely to come before the court, make pledges, promises, or commitments that are inconsistent with the impartial performance of the adjudicative duties of judicial office.