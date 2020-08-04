Hoyer Statement on Trump Administration’s Efforts to Undermine the 2020 Census Count

“Last night’s announcement that the 2020 Census will be cut short before its work is done is yet another example of this Administration’s blatant assault on our Constitution and our democracy. Only six in ten people have been counted so far, and it is critical that the Census record every person living in the country so that taxpayer resources can be distributed equitably and Congressional representation can be fairly apportioned. This is mandated by our Constitution and set in law.

“This President has been trying to undermine the Census since before it began, and even after losing a case before the Supreme Court in which he sought to sabotage it with an illegal question on citizenship status, he continues to undercut efforts to ensure everyone is counted. This falls squarely in line with his ideology that political advantage trumps the democratic rule of law. In seeking intentionally to undercount the poor, minorities, and immigrant communities, he is hoping to skew the upcoming redistricting process and transfer funding and resources away from communities that need it most. The House will continue to investigate these abuses, and I urge the Secretary of Commerce and the Census Director to insist on conducting the full count as mandated by our Constitution.”