Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,033 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,476 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on Trump Administration’s Efforts to Undermine the 2020 Census Count

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on the Trump Administration’s announcement that it will cease 2020 Census operations one month early and undermine the Census count:

“Last night’s announcement that the 2020 Census will be cut short before its work is done is yet another example of this Administration’s blatant assault on our Constitution and our democracy.  Only six in ten people have been counted so far, and it is critical that the Census record every person living in the country so that taxpayer resources can be distributed equitably and Congressional representation can be fairly apportioned.  This is mandated by our Constitution and set in law. 

“This President has been trying to undermine the Census since before it began, and even after losing a case before the Supreme Court in which he sought to sabotage it with an illegal question on citizenship status, he continues to undercut efforts to ensure everyone is counted.  This falls squarely in line with his ideology that political advantage trumps the democratic rule of law.  In seeking intentionally to undercount the poor, minorities, and immigrant communities, he is hoping to skew the upcoming redistricting process and transfer funding and resources away from communities that need it most.  The House will continue to investigate these abuses, and I urge the Secretary of Commerce and the Census Director to insist on conducting the full count as mandated by our Constitution.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on Trump Administration’s Efforts to Undermine the 2020 Census Count

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.