9 things to do in Santorini 2020

SANTORINI, SANTORINI, GREECE, August 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travel to Santorini 2020! Finally!After endless discussions and a remarkable battle, you convinced your loved one to visit the most romantic island in the Aegean Sea! There are so many things to visit but you should definitely do these 9 things in Santorini 2020 alone or by booking a Santorini private tour With a shape reminiscent of a little croissant and a reputation that spreads to the most remote countries all over the world, one thing is for sure… This island of the Cyclades, will surely steal your heart.What to do in Santorini!1. Try local flavorsIt would be a tragic mistake to go to Santorini and not try its wonderful local dishes. It is one of the top gastronomic destinations in the Aegean for its own food, as well as for the restaurants and taverns themselves with their special decoration and unique view.There are taverns and restaurants for all pockets, but it requires searching and attention because it is very possible to choose the wrong tavern and pay very dearly for a not so good meal. To be sure that your money and experience will be worth it, choose places with award-winning chefs.Try the famous fava and the tomato meatballs of the island, flaky cod, garlic macaroni and the ones known as the meatballs of the poor or meatballs from various greens and legumes.You can always book a Santorini Private Tour and Food Experience2. Daily tour to AkrotiriAkrotiri is a top destination if you are a history buff. Although it is not as famous as Vergina or Mycenae it is one of the most important archeological sites in the whole Aegean, at a distance of 15km from Fira.Cobbled streets, exquisite murals and finds of an ancient civilization that has remained in obscurity for more than 3,500 years will captivate your senses.3. Visit the Museum of Prehistoric TheraThe Museum of Prehistoric Thera is definitely one of the museums you must visit. It is easily accessible, with great exhibits and very important findings from excavations. Often those who visited it say that it looks like a "dive into the sanctuaries of Aegean history".It can be easily combined with the tour to Akrotiri. Take a Santorini Historical Private Tour ! Only for the Museum of Prehistoric Thira the price is 6 €, while there is also a combined ticket4. Watch the sunsetThe magical sunset of Santorini is in itself a major attraction for thousands of tourists each year because of the amazing color palette it creates during it. The castle of Oia is the top choice for sunset, but it is not the only place where you can admire the special feeling that the sunset offers in Santorini.At the Lighthouse in Akrotiri, the sun literally looks like it is diving into the sea, while the people are less than in Oia. On the beach of Vrychada the volcanic scenery creates a very special atmosphere while the view from Imerovigli, Profitis Ilias or Firostefani is equally seductive.Watch the sunset with Santorini Sunset Private Tour5. Go diving in SantoriniPerhaps only diving enthusiasts can appreciate the uniqueness of such an experience. The seabed in Santorini is anything but ordinary.In addition to its rich underwater treasures, such as redfish, colorful sponges or sea slugs with its beautiful colors, you will have the opportunity to admire volcanic rocks, unique in the Mediterranean.6. Stay in a cave house in SantoriniAnother unique experience that this magical island offers are the cave houses. These essentially houses are built into the rocks. They were built in this way by the locals to protect themselves from the winds.They offer coolness in summer and warmth in winter while their architecture gives an anarchic beauty to the landscape. If you are claustrophobic try it overnight. Worth!7. Try wine from a wineryIn addition to the fantastic sunset and the archeological interest of the area, the volcanic vineyards over 3200 years old, attract every year a large number of tourists who are lovers of winemaking.Visit some of the area's award-winning wineries and travel the world of the senses in a different way.8. Go on an organized Santorini TourIf your time allows, visit tour agencies in the area and choose the package that suits you. The view of the area at sea is something you will remember forever!We suggest packages that include a visit to the Volcano, the Hot Springs, a swim in Korfos and Thirasia.9. Trade of TheraEmporio or Nimborios is 12 km away from Fira and is the largest village of Santorini. It was the center of trade - and possibly the production of local products during the 17th century while the locals often visit the village for supplies.The medieval Kastelli and the Tower of Goulas located in the village are a masterpiece of architecture and definitely worth a visit.Santorini is definitely one of the top destinations for couples and more. The picturesqueness and uniqueness of the landscape evokes incredible emotions, while the various activities that one can do during the trip, allows the combination of romantic and at the same time active and educational activities and tours.Travel to Santorini, the island of love with great tourist development, intense nightlife and incomparable beauties.

