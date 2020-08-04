Travel Advisory: Providence to Newport Ferry Cancelled for Tuesday, August 4

Seastreak, the seasonal ferry operator for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Providence to Newport and Bristol ferry has cancelled service for today, Tuesday, August 4, due to the impending arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias.
Seastreak plans to resume service to Newport, Bristol and Providence on Wednesday, August 5.
Please check their website at www.seastreak.com for the latest information or call 1-800-262-8743.
