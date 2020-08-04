TELUS team empowered to work from home until 2021

TELUS continues to prioritize the safety and productivity of team members, customers, and the greater community by continuing remote Work Styles program for team members, including remote and virtual installations for customers

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, TELUS has announced it has made the decision to continue with current remote working arrangements – with the vast majority of TELUS team members working productively from home – until 2021. TELUS feels it is important to provide team members and their families with the necessary information, clarity and support as to the continuation of the current work arrangement remaining in place from now to the conclusion of 2020 at a minimum, so they can manage the logistics and responsibilities of their professional and personal lives through the back-to-school period and the fall / early winter timeframe. Leveraging their world-class networks, TELUS has enabled 95 per cent of team members to work remotely since the pandemic began, including 99 per cent of domestic call centre team members, with their global leading remote Work Styles program which was launched in 2007, enabling team members to work productively from home or on the road.

“The health and safety of our team members, their families and our customers remains a top priority for the entire TELUS leadership team. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a global concern, with significant spikes in cases in many countries; therefore, we have made the decision to continue with our current working arrangements – with the vast majority of our team working productively from home – until 2021. We will revisit this policy towards the end of December and early January 2021 to determine what changes we will make to our work location model at that time, given the context of the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS’ President and CEO. “Since March, our world-leading wireless and wireline networks, run by our outstanding team, have demonstrated exceptional reliability under unprecedented demands. Never has it been so important to connect Canadians to work, education, healthcare, and loved ones from the safety of their homes, and I am incredibly grateful to our team for the extraordinary service and network performance they are providing while working remotely.”

As an essential service provider, TELUS continues to keep Canadians and our customers safe and connected throughout the duration of the pandemic. We offer virtual installations and repairs for customers who require that a technician visits their home, leveraging innovative tools and approaches with in-home support only provided for emergency services.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, TELUS has committed $150 million to support Canadians with the services and resources they need and was ranked #1 on the Heroes Leaderboard internationally as the leading corporate citizen for its efforts to support Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic by DidTheyHelp.com. For the latest information about TELUS’ support during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit telus.com/covid19 .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.8 billion in annual revenue and 15.3 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.