Off Highway Recreational Vehicle Accident in Hopkinton

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Shawn MacFadzen (603) 271-3361 August 4, 2020

Hopkinton, NH – On Monday, August 3, at approximately 9:10 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the area of Buzwell Corner Road in Hopkinton in response to a serious but non-life threating OHRV crash.

19-year-old Mackenzie Lorden, of Webster, was operating an OHRV on private property when she failed to negotiate a turn, traveling at approximately 15-20 mph at the time of the crash. Her riding companion, Michael Komisarek, of Concord, found her and called 911. Komisarek transported her by truck to the town road. Lorden was then taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital. Lorden was treated for her injuries and released. Emergency responders from Hopkinton Police Department and Hopkinton Fire Department also responded to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fish and Game Department, but it appears that inexperience is the primary contributing factor to this crash. No further information is available at this time.

