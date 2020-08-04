Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Injured Hiker Rescued on Basin Cascade Trail

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Greg Jellison 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 August 4, 2020

Lincoln, NH – On Monday August 3, at approximately 3:40 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker on the Basin Cascade Trail in Lincoln. Keith Schifano, 58, of Columbia Station, OH, was descending the Basin Cascade Trail with family members when he slipped on a root and suffered an injury to his lower leg.

Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue team responded to the trailhead and along with the help of good Samaritans, carried Schifano to the trailhead parking lot at 6:05 p.m. Schifano was transported via the Linwood Ambulance to the Littleton Hospital for further evaluation.

