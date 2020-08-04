Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,026 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,421 in the last 365 days.

Italy : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Systemic Risk Analysis and Stress Testing of the Banking and Corporate Sectors

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

August 4, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) took place against the backdrop of an ongoing recovery of the financial system. Since the global financial crisis (GFC), financial regulation has been substantially enhanced by the implementation of euro area-wide (EA-wide) regulatory and supervisory frameworks. Furthermore, the Italian authorities have implemented important measures that improved governance, facilitated capitalization, raised prudential requirements, and improved asset quality. In response, Italian banks have made substantial progress tackling legacy non-performing loans (NPLs) and improving solvency ratios.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/238

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

August 4, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513552217/1934-7685

Stock No:

1ITAEA2020008

Format:

Paper

Pages:

122

You just read:

Italy : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Systemic Risk Analysis and Stress Testing of the Banking and Corporate Sectors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.