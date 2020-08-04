America Refinishing Pros announces that is now offering a new service in South Florida: cabinet refinishing

Before and after picture of a cabinet refinishing service by America Refinishing Pros America Refinishing Pros logo

MIAMI, FL, USA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America Refinishing Pros, an experienced and family owned firm with headquarters based in Miami, Florida that has traditionally specialized in bathtub refinishing, tile refinishing, countertop refinishing, and sink refinishing has recently announced that is adding cabinet refinishing to their array of services.

Over the years, they have emerged as one of the most reputable and reliable local experts in the refinishing industry in South Florida with an “A” rating from the Better Business Bureau website and hundreds of reviews all over the internet eg. Google my business, Yelp, Thumbtack, Angie’s List, Home Advisors, among others, with an overall rating of 5 stars.

America Refinishing Pros originally started servicing Miami-dade and Broward counties only but within the last few years they have progressively expanded their services to other areas like southern Palm Beach and northern cities of the Florida Keys. Among the new cities they are now servicing we can mention: Boca Raton, Highland Beach, Kings point, Delray Beach (in Palm Beach), Key Largo, Tavernier and Isla Morada (in The Keys).

The nature of their services has also evolved. At the beginning they only offered bathtub refinishing, tile refinishing, countertop refinishing and sink refinishing but lately they have incorporated, with great success, a service in high demand in the South Florida region: cabinet refinishing.

Their CEO and founder, Joel Alvarez, explained to issuewire that they have hired a dedicated staff to the new service, which is already being offered to all of their customers, and that they count on a wide array of colors and options of finishes at a very competitive pricing.

One of the things that has boosted America Refinishing Pros’ popularity and success is their impressive combination of very affordable and competitive pricing with the highest possible quality on all the services and way faster turn around times compared to all their competitors. “These guys are a tremendous asset to have for all investors“, says Juan Vasquez, a local investor that has used their services several times.

“America Refinishing Pros understands the importance of offering real value to their customers. This is something really important in the middle of a market that is looking for substantial savings, either for homeowners that need to renovate their properties for their own enjoyment or for investors that are interested in reducing their remodeling costs in order to increase the profits at the time to resell them”, says Joel Alvarez.

