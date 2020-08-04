The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit “Tart” by Chloe McEldowney

On view from August 7 – September 18, 2020 Visit the Gallery in-person or view it online

Wilmington, Del. (August 4, 2020) – Tart, an exhibition of paintings by 2020 Artist Fellow Chloe McEldowney will be on view in the Mezzanine Gallery from August 7 – September 18, 2020. McEldowney is the recipient of a 2020 Artist Fellowship in Painting from the Delaware Division of the Arts. A free opening reception is being planned for Friday, September 11 (details to be announced). For those unable to visit the Gallery in-person, a link to the online gallery will be available on August 7 on our Facebook event page.

McEldowney’s portraits are an exploration of femininity and a personal search for self. Fascinated by the intricacies of women, she uses paintings to take an intimate look at the concepts of femininity, anxiety, growth, and self-expression. By overlapping bits of textures and colors in paint, she creates collage-like work that reflects the complexity and vulnerability of the women she paints. McEldowney explains,

“By using paint and color to reshape observations and experiences of humanness, I hope to offer a line of emotional connection to the viewer.”

McEldowney and her husband along with their dog and two cats moved to Wilmington in 2018, and she immediately set up a full-time painting studio in her home. She received her BFA from the University of Dayton in 2014, and her work has been seen in over 30 shows (four of them solo) throughout the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

The Mezzanine Gallery is open to the public weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located in the Carvel State Office Building, 820 N. French Street, Wilmington. Visitors must wear face coverings and maintain 6 feet distance from other individuals not in their household.

###

Contact: Leeann Wallett, Program Officer, Communications and Marketing 302-577-8280, leeann.wallett@delaware.gov

The Delaware Division of the Arts, a branch of the Delaware Department of State, is dedicated to cultivating and supporting the arts to enhance the quality of life for all Delawareans. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.