Arlo, Blink and Nest among 6 security cameras tested for their own security - IoT testing - PC-Magazin & AV-Comparatives

The 330 Euro Nest Cam IQ from Google is not cheap, but only reached a “Satisfactory” standard, and took the last-but-one place in PC Magazin’s ratings.

— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK / MUNICH, TYROL / BAVARIA, AUSTRIA / GERMANY, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- German computer periodical PC Magazin has published results of a security test of networked CCTV cameras for consumers. The test was carried out by the Innsbruck test lab AV-Comparatives. Such cameras could be misused to see into the owner’s private life, and so were scrutinised for their own security standards.

AV-Comparatives PDF Report (English)

The following IP cameras were put to test: Anker Eufycam 2C, Arlo Pro 3, Blink XT2, Nest Cam IQ, Ring Stick Up Cam and Yi Technology Kami Dome Camera X. The test showed that the more expensive models tend to be ahead here. Even then, high prices are no guarantee of security; the 330 Euro Nest Cam IQ from Google is not cheap, but only reached a “Satisfactory” standard, and took the last-but-one place in PC Magazin’s ratings. The test results show that however good a camera’s features, picture and sound quality may be, users should pay particular attention to the security provided by this type of device.

The full article of PC Magazin can be found here.

About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

