Arlo, Blink and Nest among 6 security cameras tested for their own security - IoT testing - PC-Magazin & AV-Comparatives
The 330 Euro Nest Cam IQ from Google is not cheap, but only reached a “Satisfactory” standard, and took the last-but-one place in PC Magazin’s ratings.
Some IP Security Cameras lack their own security. Even one of the most expensive, the 330 Euro Nest Cam IQ from Google, took the last-but-one place in PC Magazin’s ratings.”INNSBRUCK / MUNICH, TYROL / BAVARIA, AUSTRIA / GERMANY, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- German computer periodical PC Magazin has published results of a security test of networked CCTV cameras for consumers. The test was carried out by the Innsbruck test lab AV-Comparatives. Such cameras could be misused to see into the owner’s private life, and so were scrutinised for their own security standards.
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives PDF Report (English)
The following IP cameras were put to test: Anker Eufycam 2C, Arlo Pro 3, Blink XT2, Nest Cam IQ, Ring Stick Up Cam and Yi Technology Kami Dome Camera X. The test showed that the more expensive models tend to be ahead here. Even then, high prices are no guarantee of security; the 330 Euro Nest Cam IQ from Google is not cheap, but only reached a “Satisfactory” standard, and took the last-but-one place in PC Magazin’s ratings. The test results show that however good a camera’s features, picture and sound quality may be, users should pay particular attention to the security provided by this type of device.
The full article of PC Magazin can be found here.
