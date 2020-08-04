Global comms & marketing agency Moonlight Media announces rebrand and launches new website

Global comms & marketing agency Moonlight Media announces rebrand

LONDON, UK, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moonlight Media, the global communications firm specialising in delivering first-class PR and marketing for the global financial and technology industries, announced today the company's rebranding, and will now be known as Moonlight IQ. Along with the company name change, a new logo and website will be launched today. The new identity better reflects the increased range of communications and marketing services Moonlight IQ provides, and highlights a greater focus on strategic support and development provided to clients.

The rebrand aims to cement the company’s position as a leading specialist in marketing and communications for FinTech and RegTech vendors as well as firms in finance and technology. Moonlight IQ has a winning track record of supporting companies in raising awareness in the market and ensuring their place as thought-leaders. Its success and dedication are underlined by a significant proportion of its clients being acquired. Moonlight has helped to rebrand numerous companies and successfully launched start-ups and products every year. Moonlight regularly secures shortlistings and award wins for its clients, with over 75% of the clients we submitted for awards since 2018 shortlisted or having won.

John Norris, co-founder and director of Moonlight IQ, commented: “From the very beginning we have focused on the niche sector of the enabling technologies within global finance. By understanding the challenges and drivers within the sector, combined with our proven creative expertise, we provide a significant contribution to our clients’ sales and growth goals. We now deliver far more than simple PR and comms support and it’s time our brand reflected that.”

Alla Lapidus, co-founder and director of Moonlight IQ, said: “We’ve always worked proactively with our clients, and the greater focus on messaging is an extension of this. This is a tough time for many companies, and having clear messaging and differentiation, along with the ability to communicate these to the market are an invaluable part of companies’ survival.” She added: “We have a broad range of clients across the world, but there is a common theme: they are all looking for help in getting their business noticed and attracting clients.”

Moonlight IQ is a global communications agency with over 20 years’ experience offering a wide range of services to an array of international clients in the financial and technology industries. The services it provides include branding, communications and marketing, ensuring that a client’s value and message are effectively communicated.