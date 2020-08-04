Ronald Aai and CloudRedeem- From Africa to the Orient

It’s no Pyramid Scheme- CloudRedeem Begins Rollout in Egypt.

SINGAPORE, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronald Aai now advances CloudRedeem into yet another continent with the addition of Egypt into the ever-increasing number of countries covered by the CloudRedeem network, and Africa is now welcomed into the ever-growing fold. African Cloud 2.0 members will be pleased to see their continent appear on the CloudRedeem radar, carrying with it the promise of bringing this unique redemption platform into the hands of the many more Cloud 2.0 users in various nations throughout the entire region.

With this latest addition, Egyptian members can now redeem their Cloud 2.0 earnings at Jumia, the well- known online market-place outlet in Africa, which has partnered with more than 50,000 companies all over the continent.

Thanks to CloudRedeem, members in Egypt can now purchase Jumia’s redeemable vouchers right from their Cloud 2.0 app and enjoy spending among the broad range of items available on the Jumia platform. Aside from the extensive range of goods available the online supermarket, Jumia also offers a wide variety of other products, including clothing, health and beauty, home and office as well as a multitude of other categories.

With this new advance into Africa, CloudRedeem again increases it’s global presence, bringing with it the promise of even more African expansion in the time to come.

CloudRedeem Expands in the Orient

While CloudRedeem has already integrated China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom into its arsenal of vouchers, now there has arrived yet another diverse addition to the lineup: TMall.com.

TMall.com is an online market operated by the Alibaba Group, which offers a diverse range of products for consumers nationwide in China. TMall.com is a powerful platform which has integrated not only

Chinese domestic companies into its impressive scope, but also boasts a large selection of goods purchasable directly from foreign companies all across the globe.

This impressive outlet hosts all kinds of goods from food to daily household items as well as a multitude of others. With this addition to CloudRedeem, Chinese members via the Cloud 2.0 app now hold in their hands the ability to purchase innumerable items directly from their earnings, expanding the practical utility of CloudRedeem even further for everybody.

CloudRedeem- An International Redemption Entity in the Making

With Egypt now entering CloudRedeem’s ranks, this increases Cloud 2.0’s reach into five continents and sixteen countries, and this is just the beginning. With Ronald Aai as the driving force behind the project, Cloud 2.0 members across the international spectrum can expect to see CloudRedeem show up on their shores as time progresses. With the vision to see CloudRedeem become a regular part of every member’s daily life, Ronald Aai continues to work daily to attain the goal of global expansion continent by continent and nation by nation, forging partnerships with various companies and entities who’s products and services can best meet the practical daily needs of Cloud 2.0 users. While the execution of this grandiose vision will take time, the launch and initial progress has shown the world that the vision of Cloud 2.0- (which is the integration of cryptocurrency with groundbreaking modern technology all put in the hands of ordinary people to enhance their daily living) - is completely workable and is well on the way to realistic practical growth in the days ahead.



For more information please visit www.cloudtokenwallet.com.