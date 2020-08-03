Attorney General Schmitt Announces Criminal Cases Against St. Charles Area Contractor

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office has filed a seven count criminal case against Christopher Ridenour in St. Charles County for deceptive business practices, and a two count criminal case in Henry County for financial exploitation of the elderly and deceptive business practices, both involving his business activities with Ridenour Custom Construction.

The felony complaints allege that Ridenour, through his company, required consumers to pay up front for construction work. Ridenour took payments but in most instances never began the promised work. Upon receiving consumer complaints about these unlawful practices, Attorney General Schmitt’s office launched an investigation and ultimately brought these criminal actions.

“Hiring a company to make repairs or beautify your home is stressful, and having that company or contractor walk away with your money without doing the job just adds to the stress and potentially leaves you out thousands of dollars. The Consumer Protection Division of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office is diligent in tracking these fraudulent companies and individuals, and when we find credible allegations of fraud, we will take swift action,” said Attorney General Schmitt.

The case is being pursued by Assistant Attorney General Steven Reed. Investigative work was done by AG Investigator Drew Muessig. Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and criminal charges are not evidence of a crime.

###