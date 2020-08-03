Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Santarsiero Announces More Than $450,000 in Funding to Local Postsecondary Schools to Aid in Safe Re-Opening Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

BUCKS COUNTY – August 3, 2020 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced $458,136 will be going to two postsecondary schools in his district, Bucks County Community College and Delaware Valley University, to assist them in implementing public health and safety plans and help them to resume operations in the fall.  Bucks County Community College will receive $366,908 and Delaware Valley University will receive $91,228.  The funding is part of $28 million being distributed amongst postsecondary institutions in Pennsylvania.  The amount each entity received was based on both the shares of total enrollments by each postsecondary sector and the number of socio-economically disadvantaged students served by institutions.

“I was pleased to see that Governor Wolf set aside funds from the CARES Act to support Pennsylvania’s institutions of higher learning, like Bucks County Community College and Delaware Valley University,” said Sen. Santarsiero.  “As our colleges and universities prepare for the upcoming semester, these funds will be critical to help keep students, faculty and staff safe.  Our schools deserve our support as they overcome the unique challenges to serve our students amid the Coronavirus pandemic.” 

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act authorized Governor Wolf to determine the educational use of Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Funds.  For additional information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Education website

