NEW INVENTION SEEKS ITS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT

RED INDICATES USE OF ENGINE

GREEN INDICATES YOU'RE

US PATENTED DEVICE CAN UPGRADE ANY OF THE 240,000,00 REGISTERED VEHICLES IN THE USA

I am confident that together we can preserve America's natural blessings for future generations”
— President Donald Trump
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
We discovered* that our invention reduced air pollution of our vehicles during the 2020 lock-down> We deducted that if we upgrade millions of vehicles (cars and trucks) we were controlling our atmosphere pollution in the USA. Google "clean air during lock-down".

We have no competition and it can be mounted on any of the 240,000,000 registered vehicles in the USA in minutes..

President Donald Trump wrote after visiting our website:
“I am confident that together we can preserve America's natural blessings for future generations”.

If you are bicycling, you are already familiar with the Inertia force moving your bicycle but if you are not, I will ship you our US Patented invention that you can use at no charge to discover the free universal inertia force which will move your vehicle (green light) instead of your engine.

Click: www.mpgplus.us then click on limited-offer.
Thank you for your interest.
Thomas Delor, CEO/Inventor
470-323-1041
* For more testimonies, Google “blue sky during 2020 lock-down”

Thomas Delor
Green tchnology Innovations (GTI)
+1 470-323-1341
email us here

