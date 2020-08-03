Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Progress is Better than Expected

Hospitalizations Drop to 536—New Low Since March 17

 

Intubations Drop to 62—New Low Since Mid-March

 

1.05 Percent of Yesterday's COVID-19 Tests were Positive

 

3 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday; No Deaths Reported in NYC for Second Straight Day

 

SLA and State Police Task Force Observes Violations of State Requirements at 29 Establishments

 

Confirms 545 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 416,843; New Cases in 39 Counties

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations and intubations hit new lows since mid-March, and no deaths were reported in New York City for the second day in a row. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

"New Yorkers are doing better than anyone expected, but we're staying cautious," Governor Cuomo said. "Look at what's going on across the country, look at those increases, look at the number of states included in our travel advisory, and look at incidents of lack of compliance. The numbers are a result of New Yorkers' actions--we have been disciplined and we have to stay disciplined. In terms of enforcement, local governments have to do a better job. We're doing everything we can on the state side."

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 874 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 29 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. Over the weekend, the Task Force visited more than 3,000 establishments and observed 106 establishments not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

 

  • Bronx - 6
  • Brooklyn - 3
  • Manhattan - 6
  • Queens - 8
  • Staten Island - 2
  • Nassau - 2
  • Suffolk - 2

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 536 (-20)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 58
  • Hospital Counties - 30
  • Number ICU - 136 (-7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 62 (-9)
  • Total Discharges - 73,279 (+57)
  • Deaths - 3
  • Total Deaths - 25,172

Of the 51,839 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 545, or 1.05 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Capital Region

1.1%

1.0%

0.9%

Central New York

0.7%

0.8%

0.7%

Finger Lakes

0.9%

0.7%

0.8%

Long Island

1.1%

1.0%

1.3%

Mid-Hudson

1.0%

0.8%

0.9%

Mohawk Valley

1.1%

0.7%

1.0%

New York City

0.8%

1.0%

1.0%

North Country

0.2%

0.4%

0.0%

Southern Tier

0.8%

0.5%

0.9%

Western New York

1.1%

0.7%

2.2%

The Governor also confirmed 545 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 416,843 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 416,843 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,531

10

Allegany

75

1

Broome

1,064

10

Cattaraugus

162

3

Cayuga

148

0

Chautauqua

234

2

Chemung

163

0

Chenango

211

0

Clinton

127

0

Columbia

523

1

Cortland

92

0

Delaware

104

1

Dutchess

4,543

23

Erie

8,626

54

Essex

55

0

Franklin

50

0

Fulton

285

2

Genesee

273

1

Greene

289

0

Hamilton

7

0

Herkimer

246

5

Jefferson

134

0

Lewis

35

0

Livingston

167

0

Madison

401

1

Monroe

4790

22

Montgomery

160

3

Nassau

43,380

58

Niagara

1449

3

NYC

225,964

241

Oneida

2,090

3

Onondaga

3,490

5

Ontario

351

2

Orange

11,096

3

Orleans

295

0

Oswego

248

2

Otsego

114

2

Putnam

1,433

5

Rensselaer

740

4

Rockland

13,885

3

Saratoga

733

1

Schenectady

1,037

2

Schoharie

68

0

Schuyler

22

0

Seneca

86

0

St. Lawrence

262

0

Steuben

292

0

Suffolk

43,395

50

Sullivan

1,483

0

Tioga

190

1

Tompkins

230

0

Ulster

2,031

3

Warren

300

0

Washington

255

0

Wayne

247

1

Westchester

36,014

16

Wyoming

113

1

Yates

55

0

 

Yesterday, there were 3 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,172. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Broome

1

Erie

1

Onondaga

1

