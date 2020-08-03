Progress is Better than Expected

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations and intubations hit new lows since mid-March, and no deaths were reported in New York City for the second day in a row. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"New Yorkers are doing better than anyone expected, but we're staying cautious," Governor Cuomo said. "Look at what's going on across the country, look at those increases, look at the number of states included in our travel advisory, and look at incidents of lack of compliance. The numbers are a result of New Yorkers' actions--we have been disciplined and we have to stay disciplined. In terms of enforcement, local governments have to do a better job. We're doing everything we can on the state side."