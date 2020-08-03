CVR Energy Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (“CVR Energy”) (NYSE: CVI) today announced a net loss of $5 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, inclusive of a $41 million pre-tax charge related to a goodwill impairment recognized within its Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment, on net sales of $675 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $116 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.7 billion for the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter 2020 EBITDA was $68 million, compared to second quarter 2019 EBITDA of $273 million.



“CVR Energy’s second quarter 2020 results were negatively impacted by narrow crack spreads and tight crude oil differentials that resulted from COVID-19 demand destruction and global crude oil price wars,” said Dave Lamp, CVR Energy’s Chief Executive Officer. “These negative impacts were partially offset by a favorable inventory valuation, a strong crude oil contango and realized derivative gains. We also safely completed the planned turnaround at the Coffeyville refinery, which downtime coincided with the lowest margin environment in the quarter. While the duration of impacts of COVID-19 remains uncertain, gasoline demand in the Midcontinent has since recovered to approximately 90 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels.

“Highlights of the second quarter 2020 for CVR Partners included strong utilization rates at both fertilizer facilities, a successful spring planting season and record shipments of ammonia by the East Dubuque fertilizer facility in April as favorable weather conditions continued to support strong nitrogen fertilizer application,” Lamp said. “Pricing, however, has remained soft compared to a year ago as agriculture markets continue to be impacted by COVID-19.

“Looking ahead, we will remain focused on maximizing cash flow by maintaining safe and reliable operations while judiciously managing our costs and capital spending across our businesses,” Lamp concluded.

Petroleum

The Petroleum Segment reported second quarter 2020 operating income of $5 million on net sales of $572 million, compared to operating income of $163 million on net sales of $1.6 billion in the second quarter of 2019.

Refining margin per total throughput barrel was $10.43 in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $15.66 during the same period in 2019. Narrow crack spreads contributed to the reduction in refining margins during the second quarter of 2020. Partially offsetting these impacts, crude oil prices rose during the quarter, which led to a favorable inventory valuation impact of $46 million, or $3.25 per total throughout barrel, compared to an unfavorable inventory valuation impact of less than $1 million, or 2 cents per total throughput barrel during the second quarter of 2019. The Petroleum Segment also recognized a second quarter 2020 derivative gain of $20 million, or $1.39 per total throughput barrel, compared to a gain of $4 million, or 22 cents per total throughput barrel, for the second quarter of 2019. Included in this derivative gain for the second quarter of 2020 was a nominal unrealized gain, compared to an unrealized gain of $3 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Second quarter 2020 combined total throughput was approximately 156,000 barrels per day (bpd), compared to approximately 216,000 bpd of combined total throughput for the second quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to the turnaround at our Coffeyville refinery, however, the Wynnewood refinery did operate at minimum rates while product demand was at its lowest.

Fertilizer

The Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment reported an operating loss of $26 million on net sales of $105 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to operating income of $35 million on net sales of $138 million for the second quarter of 2019. A non-cash goodwill impairment of $41 million was recognized in the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter 2020 average realized gate prices for urea ammonia nitrate (UAN) decreased over the prior year, down 24 percent to $165 per ton, and ammonia was down 27 percent over the prior year to $332 per ton. Average realized gate prices for UAN and ammonia were $217 per ton and $456 per ton, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019.

CVR Partners’ fertilizer facilities produced a combined 216,000 tons of ammonia during the second quarter of 2020, of which 79,000 net tons were available for sale while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 321,000 tons of UAN. During the second quarter 2019, the fertilizer facilities produced 211,000 tons of ammonia, of which 71,000 net tons were available for sale while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 316,000 tons of UAN.

Corporate

The Company reported an income tax benefit of $5 million, or 13.9 percent of loss before income taxes, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to income tax expense of $41 million, or 24.3 percent of income before income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The change in income tax (benefit) expense was due primarily to changes in pretax income during the three months ended June 30, 2020. The change in effective tax rate was due primarily to the effects of the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment’s goodwill impairment recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2020. Additionally, the Company recognized investment income from marketable securities of $21 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Cash, Debt and Dividend

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents was $606 million at June 30, 2020. Consolidated total debt and finance lease obligations was $1.7 billion at June 30, 2020, including $634 million held by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment.

In May 2020, the Board of Directors of CVR Partners’ general partner, on behalf of CVR Partners, authorized a unit repurchase program (the “Unit Repurchase Program”), which enables CVR Partners to repurchase up to $10 million of its common units. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, CVR Partners repurchased 890,218 common units on the open market at a cost of $1 million, inclusive of transaction costs, or an average price of $1.07 per common unit.

CVR Energy will not pay a cash dividend and CVR Partners will not pay a cash distribution for the 2020 second quarter.

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

CVR Energy previously announced that it will host its second quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 1 p.m. Eastern. The Earnings Conference Call may also include discussion of Company developments, forward-looking information and other material information about business and financial matters.

The second quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Energy’s website at www.CVREnergy.com . For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8291. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/poe2cn3o . A repeat of the call also can be accessed for 14 days by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13706820.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future: impacts of COVID-19 including the duration thereof; gasoline demand, including recovery thereof in the Midcontinent; cash flow; safe and reliable operations; costs including management thereof; capital spending; derivatives activities and gains or losses associated therewith; income taxes including benefit or expense relating thereto, pretax income or loss and tax rates; value of securities, including marketability, income from and performance thereof; expectations for market conditions in the fertilizer industry; dividends and distributions including the timing, payment and amount (if any) thereof; impacts of global crude oil pricing; repurchases (if any) of CVR Partners common units including the amount and timing thereof; refinery throughput; crude oil prices including impacts to inventory valuation; direct operating expenses, capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization; turnaround expenditures and the impact of turnarounds; ammonia utilization rates; inventories and adjustments thereto; basis used for determining inventory value; and other matters. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “evaluate,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Investors are cautioned that various factors may affect these forward-looking statements, including the health and economic effects of COVID-19, the rate of any economic improvement, demand for fossil fuels, price volatility of crude oil, other feedstocks and refined products (among others); the ability of CVR Partners to make cash distributions; potential operating hazards; costs of compliance with existing, or compliance with new, laws and regulations and potential liabilities arising therefrom; impacts of planting season on CVR Partners; general economic and business conditions; and other risks. For additional discussion of risk factors which may affect our results, please see the risk factors and other disclosures included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings. These and other risks may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made only as of the date hereof. CVR Energy disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About CVR Energy, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and marketing business through its interest in CVR Refining and the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 35 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.

Non-GAAP Measures



Our management uses certain non-GAAP performance measures to evaluate current and past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include the performance and liquidity measures defined below.

The following are non-GAAP measures presented for the period ended June 30, 2020:

EBITDA - Consolidated net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense.

Petroleum EBITDA and Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA - Segment net income (loss) before segment (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit), and (iii) depreciation and amortization.

Refining Margin - The difference between our Petroleum Segment net sales and cost of materials and other.

Petroleum EBITDA and Refining Margin, adjusted for Inventory Valuation Impacts - Petroleum EBITDA and Refining Margin adjusted to exclude the impact of current period market price and volume fluctuations on crude oil and refined product inventories purchased in prior periods and lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, if applicable. We record our commodity inventories on the first-in-first-out basis. As a result, significant current period fluctuations in market prices and the volumes we hold in inventory can have favorable or unfavorable impacts on our refining margins as compared to similar metrics used by other publicly-traded companies in the refining industry.

Refining Margin and Refining Margin adjusted for Inventory Valuation Impacts, per Throughput Barrel - Refining Margin divided by the total throughput barrels during period, which is calculated as total throughput barrels per day times the number of days in the period.

Direct Operating Expenses per Throughput Barrel - Direct operating expenses for our Petroleum Segment divided by total throughput barrels for the period, which is calculated as total throughput barrels per day times the number of days in the period.

Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Share - (Loss) Earnings per share adjusted for inventory valuation impacts and other significant non-cash items on an after-tax basis.

Net Debt and Finance Lease Obligations Exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer - Net debt is total debt and finance lease obligations reduced for cash and cash equivalents.

Total Debt and Net Debt and Finance Lease Obligations to EBITDA Exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer - Total debt and net debt and finance lease obligations is calculated as the consolidated debt and net debt and finance lease obligations less the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment debt and net debt and finance lease obligations as of the most recent period ended divided by EBITDA exclusive of the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment for the most recent twelve-month period.

Free Cash Flow - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized turnaround expenditures.

We present these measures because we believe they may help investors, analysts, lenders and ratings agencies analyze our results of operations and liquidity in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP results, including but not limited to our operating performance as compared to other publicly-traded companies in the refining industry, without regard to historical cost basis or financing methods and our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and operating income. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section included herein for reconciliation of these amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented within this section may not add or equal to numbers or totals presented elsewhere within this document.

Items or Events Impacting Comparability



Our results over the past two years have been affects by the following events, the understanding of which will aid in assessing the comparability of our period to period financial performance and financial condition.

Petroleum Segment

Coffeyville Refinery - During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, we capitalized costs of $27 million and $149 million, respectively, related the planned turnaround which began in March 2020 and was completed in April 2020.

Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment

Goodwill Impairment

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had a goodwill balance of $41 million associated with our Coffeyville Facility reporting unit for which the estimated fair value had been in excess of carrying value based on our 2018 and 2019 assessments. As a result of lower expectations for market conditions in the fertilizer industry, the market performance of CVR Partners’ common units, a qualitative analysis, and additional risks associated with the business, the Company concluded a triggering event had occurred that required an interim quantitative impairment assessment of goodwill for this reporting unit as of June 30, 2020. Significant assumptions inherent in the valuation methodologies for goodwill include, but are not limited to, prospective financial information, growth rates, discount rates, inflationary factors, and cost of capital. The results of the impairment test indicated that the carrying amount of the Coffeyville Facility reporting unit exceeded the estimated fair value of the reporting unit, and a full impairment of the asset was required. No such charge was recognized during 2019.





CVR Energy, Inc.

(all information in this release is unaudited)

Financial and Operational Data

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions, except share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Net sales $ 675 $ 1,687 $ 1,806 $ 3,173 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of materials and other 444 1,267 1,501 2,368 Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization as reflected below) 119 132 237 258 Depreciation and amortization 71 76 134 141 Cost of sales 634 1,475 1,872 2,767 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization as reflected below) 22 27 47 57 Depreciation and amortization 3 2 4 4 Loss (gain) on asset disposals 1 (9 ) 2 (7 ) Goodwill impairment 41 — 41 — Operating (loss) income (26 ) 192 (160 ) 352 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (31 ) (26 ) (67 ) (52 ) Investment income from marketable securities 21 — 52 — Other (expense) income, net (1 ) 3 — 6 (Loss) income before income tax expense (37 ) 169 (175 ) 306 Income tax (benefit) expense (5 ) 41 (42 ) 76 Net (loss) income (32 ) 128 (133 ) 230 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (27 ) 12 (41 ) 13 Net (loss) income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders $ (5 ) $ 116 $ (92 ) $ 217 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.05 ) $ 1.16 $ (0.92 ) $ 2.16 Dividends declared per share $ 0.40 $ 0.75 $ 1.20 $ 1.50 EBITDA* $ 68 $ 273 $ 30 $ 503 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 100.5 100.5 100.5 100.5





∗ See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.





Selected Balance Sheet Data

(in millions) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 606 $ 652 Working capital 890 678 Total assets 3,928 3,905 Total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion 1,690 1,195 Total liabilities 2,515 2,237 Total CVR stockholders’ equity 1,180 1,393

Selected Cash Flow Data

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash flow provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 9 $ 156 $ (49 ) $ 384 Investing activities (165 ) (1 ) (361 ) (43 ) Financing activities (43 ) (82 ) 364 (469 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (199 ) $ 73 $ (46 ) $ (128 ) Free cash flow* $ (158 ) $ 119 $ (273 ) $ 305





* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.

Selected Segment Data



(in millions) Petroleum Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net sales $ 572 $ 105 $ 675 Operating (loss) income 5 (26 ) (26 ) Net loss 6 (42 ) (32 ) EBITDA* 54 (2 ) 68 Capital expenditures (1) Maintenance capital expenditures $ 16 $ 2 $ 19 Growth capital expenditures 6 1 7 Total capital expenditures $ 22 $ 3 $ 26 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net sales $ 1,629 $ 180 $ 1,806 Operating loss (122 ) (31 ) (160 ) Net loss (124 ) (62 ) (133 ) EBITDA* (23 ) 8 30 Capital expenditures (1) Maintenance capital expenditures $ 54 $ 6 $ 62 Growth capital expenditures 9 2 11 Total capital expenditures $ 63 $ 8 $ 73





(in millions) Petroleum Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Net sales $ 1,552 $ 138 $ 1,687 Operating income 163 35 192 Net income (loss) 158 19 128 EBITDA* 216 60 273 Capital expenditures (1) Maintenance capital expenditures $ 15 $ 2 $ 20 Growth capital expenditures 2 — 2 Total capital expenditures $ 17 $ 2 $ 22 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Net sales $ 2,949 $ 230 $ 3,173 Operating income (loss) 319 44 352 Net income (loss) 307 13 230 EBITDA* 425 86 503 Capital expenditures (1) Maintenance capital expenditures $ 34 $ 5 $ 42 Growth capital expenditures 4 — 4 Total capital expenditures $ 38 $ 5 $ 46





* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below. (1) Capital expenditures are shown exclusive of capitalized turnaround expenditures and capitalized software costs.

Selected Balance Sheet Data

(in millions) Petroleum Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated June 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 306 $ 33 $ 606 Total assets 2,872 1,043 3,928 Total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion (2) 62 634 1,690 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 583 $ 37 $ 652 Total assets 3,187 1,138 3,905 Total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion (2) 563 632 1,195





(1) Corporate cash and cash equivalents consisted of $267 million and $32 million at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (2) Corporate total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion consisted of $994 million at June 30, 2020, with no debt held at December 31, 2019.

Petroleum Segment

Key Operating Metrics per Total Throughput Barrel

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Refining margin * $ 10.43 $ 15.66 $ 5.97 $ 16.10 Refining margin adjusted for inventory valuation impacts * 7.18 15.68 9.12 15.28 Direct operating expenses * 5.52 4.40 5.69 4.57





∗ See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.

Throughput Data by Refinery

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in bpd) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Coffeyville Regional crude 34,193 49,979 36,534 45,808 WTI 40,002 75,090 34,731 71,075 Midland WTI — 863 — 6,750 Condensate 6,873 3,125 5,780 4,203 Heavy Canadian 1,531 3,511 2,040 5,526 Other feedstocks and blendstocks 5,085 8,083 6,393 8,685 Wynnewood Regional crude 49,377 52,359 50,600 48,383 WTL 6,335 — 6,153 — Midland WTI 2,719 13,410 2,369 12,961 Condensate 6,784 7,038 8,107 7,394 Other feedstocks and blendstocks 3,469 2,825 3,737 3,770 Total throughput 156,369 216,283 156,443 214,555

Production Data by Refinery

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in bpd) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Coffeyville Gasoline 46,464 70,506 45,492 72,170 Distillate 34,144 59,049 33,703 59,288 Other liquid products 4,011 6,786 3,864 6,631 Solids 2,401 5,113 2,560 5,042 Wynnewood Gasoline 35,381 39,153 37,442 36,746 Distillate 28,293 31,997 28,524 29,689 Other liquid products 2,428 1,360 2,441 3,728 Solids 26 33 26 31 Total production 153,148 213,997 154,052 213,325 Light product yield (as % of crude throughput) (1) 97.6 % 97.7 % 99.2 % 97.9 % Liquid volume yield (as % of total throughput) (2) 96.4 % 96.6 % 96.8 % 97.1 % Distillate yield (as % of crude throughput) (3) 42.2 % 44.3 % 42.5 % 44.0 %





(1) Total Gasoline and Distillate divided by total Regional crude, WTI, WTL, Midland WTI, Condensate, and Heavy Canadian throughput. (2) Total Gasoline, Distillate, and Other liquid products divided by total throughput. (3) Total Distillate divided by total Regional crude, WTI, WTL, Midland WTI, Condensate, and Heavy Canadian throughput.





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Market Indicators (dollars per barrel) West Texas Intermediate (WTI) NYMEX $ 28.00 $ 59.91 $ 36.82 $ 57.44 Crude Oil Differentials to WTI: Brent 5.39 8.56 5.29 8.72 WCS (heavy sour) (9.45 ) (12.63 ) (13.58 ) (11.59 ) Condensate (2.61 ) (1.26 ) (1.99 ) (1.23 ) Midland Cushing 0.40 (2.27 ) 0.17 (1.74 ) NYMEX Crack Spreads: Gasoline 11.52 21.37 10.95 16.64 Heating Oil 13.05 23.46 15.99 24.90 NYMEX 2-1-1 Crack Spread 12.29 22.41 13.47 20.77 PADD II Group 3 Basis: Gasoline (5.37 ) (2.56 ) (4.25 ) (2.31 ) Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (1.69 ) (0.93 ) (1.75 ) (1.24 ) PADD II Group 3 Product Crack Spread: Gasoline 6.15 18.81 6.69 14.33 Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel 11.35 22.52 14.24 23.65 PADD II Group 3 2-1-1 8.75 20.67 10.47 18.99

Q3 2020 Petroleum Segment Outlook

The table below summarizes our outlook for certain operational statistics and financial information for the third quarter of 2020. See “Forward-Looking Statements” above.

Q3 2020 Low High Total throughput (bpd) 190,000 210,000 Direct operating expenses (1) (in millions) $ 75 $ 85 Total capital expenditures (2) (in millions) $ 15 $ 25





(1) Direct operating expenses are shown exclusive of depreciation and amortization. (2) Capital expenditures are disclosed on an accrual basis.

Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment:

Key Operating Data:

Ammonia Utilization Rates (3) Two Years Ended June 30, (capacity utilization) 2020 2019 Consolidated 94 % 92 % Coffeyville 95 % 94 % East Dubuque 94 % 90 %





(3) Reflects ammonia utilization rates on a consolidated basis and at each of the Nitrogen Fertilizer facilities. Utilization is an important measure used by management to assess operational output at each of the facilities. Utilization is calculated as actual tons produced divided by capacity. The Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment presents utilization on a two-year rolling average to take into account the impact of current turnaround cycles on any specific period. The two-year rolling average is a more useful presentation of the long-term utilization performance of our plants. Additionally, we present utilization solely on ammonia production rather than each nitrogen product as it provides a comparative baseline against industry peers and eliminates the disparity of plant configurations for upgrade of ammonia into other nitrogen products. With the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segments’ efforts being primarily focused on ammonia upgrade capabilities, this measure provides a meaningful view of how well the facilities operate.

Sales and Production Data

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consolidated sales (thousand tons): Ammonia 111 110 164 146 UAN 337 340 621 628 Consolidated product pricing at gate (dollars per ton) (1): Ammonia $ 332 $ 456 $ 310 $ 434 UAN 165 217 166 219 Consolidated production volume (thousand tons): Ammonia (gross produced) (2) 216 211 417 390 Ammonia (net available for sale) (2) 79 71 157 112 UAN 321 316 638 651 Feedstock: Petroleum coke used in production (thousand tons) 138 134 263 266 Petroleum coke (dollars per ton) $ 31.13 $ 34.60 $ 37.59 $ 36.14 Natural gas used in production (thousands of MMBtu) (3) 2,131 2,070 4,272 3,510 Natural gas used in production (dollars per MMBtu) (3) $ 1.94 $ 2.61 $ 2.18 $ 3.11 Natural gas in cost of materials and other (thousands of MMBtus) (3) 3,216 3,185 4,633 4,193 Natural gas in cost of materials and other (dollars per MMBtu) (3) $ 2.17 $ 3.32 $ 2.36 $ 3.45





(1) Product pricing at gate represents sales less freight revenue divided by product sales volume in tons and is shown in order to provide a pricing measure that is comparable across the fertilizer industry. (2) Gross tons produced for ammonia represent total ammonia produced, including ammonia produced that was upgraded into other fertilizer products. Net tons available for sale represent ammonia available for sale that was not upgraded into other fertilizer products. (3) The feedstock natural gas shown above does not include natural gas used for fuel. The cost of fuel natural gas is included in direct operating expense.

Key Market Indicators

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Ammonia — Southern Plains (dollars per ton) $ 261 $ 382 $ 266 $ 404 Ammonia — Corn belt (dollars per ton) 346 495 355 496 UAN — Corn belt (dollars per ton) 183 226 176 228 Natural gas NYMEX (dollars per MMBtu) $ 1.75 $ 2.51 $ 1.81 $ 2.69

Q3 2020 Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment Outlook

The table below summarizes our outlook for certain operational statistics and financial information for the third quarter of 2020. See “Forward-Looking Statements” above.

Q3 2020 Low High Ammonia utilization rates (1) Consolidated 95 % 100 % Coffeyville 95 % 100 % East Dubuque 95 % 100 % Direct operating expenses (2) (in millions) $ 37 $ 42 Total capital expenditures (3) (in millions) $ 3 $ 6





(1) Ammonia utilization rates exclude the impact of Turnarounds. (2) Direct operating expenses are shown exclusive of depreciation and amortization, turnaround expenses, and impacts of inventory adjustments. (3) Capital expenditures are disclosed on an accrual basis.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations:

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (32 ) $ 128 $ (133 ) $ 230 Add: Interest expense, net 31 26 67 52 Income tax (benefit) expense (5 ) 41 (42 ) 76 Depreciation and amortization 74 78 138 145 EBITDA $ 68 $ 273 $ 30 $ 503

Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ 9 $ 156 $ (49 ) $ 384 Less: Capital expenditures (42 ) (26 ) (77 ) (55 ) Capitalized turnaround expenditures (125 ) (11 ) (147 ) (24 ) Free cash flow $ (158 ) $ 119 $ (273 ) $ 305

Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and EBITDA Adjusted for Inventory Valuation Impacts

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Petroleum net (loss) income $ 6 $ 158 $ (124 ) $ 307 Add: Interest (income) expense, net (2 ) 6 2 17 Depreciation and amortization 50 52 99 101 Petroleum EBITDA 54 216 (23 ) 425 Inventory valuation impacts, (favorable) unfavorable (1) (2) (46 ) — 90 (32 ) Petroleum EBITDA adjusted for inventory valuation impacts $ 8 $ 216 $ 67 $ 393





(1) The Petroleum Segment’s basis for determining inventory value under GAAP is First-In, First-Out (“FIFO”). Changes in crude oil prices can cause fluctuations in the inventory valuation of crude oil, work in process and finished goods, thereby resulting in a favorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices increase and an unfavorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices decrease. The inventory valuation impact is calculated based upon inventory values at the beginning of the accounting period and at the end of the accounting period. In order to derive the inventory valuation impact per total throughput barrel, we utilize the total dollar figures for the inventory valuation impact and divide by the number of total throughput barrels for the period. (2) Includes an inventory valuation charge of $58 million recorded in the first quarter of 2020, as inventories were reflected at the lower of cost or net realizable value. No such charge was recognized in the second quarter of 2020 or the 2019 periods.

Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Gross Profit to Refining Margin and Refining Margin Adjusted for Inventory Valuation Impacts

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 572 $ 1,552 $ 1,629 $ 2,949 Cost of materials and other 424 1,244 1,459 2,324 Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization as reflected below) 79 86 162 177 Depreciation and amortization 50 52 99 101 Gross profit (loss) 19 170 (91 ) 347 Add: Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization as reflected below) 79 86 162 177 Depreciation and amortization 50 52 99 101 Refining margin 148 308 170 625 Inventory valuation impacts, (favorable) unfavorable (3) (4) (46 ) — 90 (32 ) Refining margin adjusted for inventory valuation impacts $ 102 $ 308 $ 260 $ 593





(3) The Petroleum Segment’s basis for determining inventory value under GAAP is First-In, First-Out (“FIFO”). Changes in crude oil prices can cause fluctuations in the inventory valuation of crude oil, work in process and finished goods, thereby resulting in a favorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices increase and an unfavorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices decrease. The inventory valuation impact is calculated based upon inventory values at the beginning of the accounting period and at the end of the accounting period. In order to derive the inventory valuation impact per total throughput barrel, we utilize the total dollar figures for the inventory valuation impact and divide by the number of total throughput barrels for the period. (4) Includes an inventory valuation charge of $58 million recorded in the first quarter of 2020, as inventories were reflected at the lower of cost or net realizable value. No such charge was recognized in the second quarter of 2020 or the 2019 periods.

Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Total Throughput Barrels

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total throughput barrels per day 156,369 216,283 156,443 214,555 Days in the period 91 91 182 181 Total throughput barrels 14,229,541 19,681,753 28,472,702 38,834,455

Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Refining Margin per Total Throughput Barrels

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions, except for per throughput barrel data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Refining margin $ 148 $ 308 $ 170 $ 625 Divided by: total throughput barrels 14 20 28 39 Refining margin per total throughput barrel $ 10.43 $ 15.66 $ 5.97 $ 16.10

Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Refining Margin Adjusted for Inventory Valuation Impact per Total Throughput Barrel

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions, except for throughput barrel data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Refining margin adjusted for inventory valuation impacts $ 102 $ 308 $ 260 $ 593 Divided by: total throughput barrels 14 20 28 39 Refining margin adjusted for inventory valuation impacts per total throughput barrel $ 7.18 $ 15.68 $ 9.12 $ 15.28

Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Direct Operating Expenses per Total Throughput Barrel

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions, except for throughput barrel data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 79 $ 86 $ 162 $ 177 Divided by: total throughput barrels 14 20 28 39 Direct operating expenses per total throughput barrel $ 5.52 $ 4.40 $ 5.69 $ 4.57

Reconciliation of Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment Net Loss to EBITDA

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Nitrogen fertilizer net loss $ (42 ) $ 19 $ (62 ) $ 13 Add: Interest expense, net 16 16 31 31 Depreciation and amortization 24 25 39 42 Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA $ (2 ) $ 60 $ 8 $ 86

Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share to Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Share

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.05 ) $ 1.16 $ (0.92 ) $ 2.16 Adjustments: Inventory valuation impacts (1) (0.34 ) — 0.66 (0.24 ) Unrealized gain on marketable securities (1) (0.13 ) — (0.35 ) — Goodwill impairment (1) (2) 0.08 — 0.07 — Adjusted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.44 ) $ 1.16 $ (0.54 ) $ 1.92





(1) Amounts are shown after-tax, using the Company’s marginal tax rate, and are presented on a per share basis using the weighted average shares outstanding for each period. (2) Amount is shown exclusive of noncontrolling interests.

Reconciliation of Total Debt and Net Debt and Finance Lease Obligations to EBITDA Exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer

Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Total debt and finance lease obligations (1) $ 1,690 Less: Nitrogen Fertilizer debt and finance lease obligations (1) $ 634 Total debt and finance lease obligations exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer 1,056 EBITDA exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer $ 376 Total debt and finance lease obligations to EBITDA exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer 2.81 Consolidated cash and cash equivalents $ 606 Less: Nitrogen Fertilizer cash and cash equivalents 33 Cash and cash equivalents exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer 573 Net debt and finance lease obligations exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer (2) $ 483 Net debt and finance lease obligations to EBITDA exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer (2) 1.28





(1) Amounts are shown inclusive of the current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations. (2) Net debt represents total debt and finance lease obligations exclusive of cash and cash equivalents.





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 104 $ 28 $ (101 ) $ (32 ) $ (1 ) Add: Interest expense, net 26 24 35 31 116 Income tax expense (benefit) 34 19 (36 ) (5 ) 12 Depreciation and amortization 71 71 64 74 280 EBITDA $ 235 $ 142 $ (38 ) $ 68 $ 407 Nitrogen Fertilizer Net (loss) income $ (23 ) $ (25 ) $ (21 ) $ (42 ) (111 ) Add: Interest expense, net 16 16 16 16 64 Depreciation and amortization 18 20 16 24 78 EBITDA $ 11 $ 11 $ 11 $ (2 ) $ 31 EBITDA exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer $ 224 $ 131 $ (49 ) $ 70 $ 376



